Meryl’s CHAOS letter (Critical Health Analysis and OpinionS)

Meryl’s CHAOS letter (Critical Health Analysis and OpinionS)

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Michelle Rabin Ph. D.'s avatar
Michelle Rabin Ph. D.
9h

Thanks Meryl. Always wonderful to hear some good news.

Kennedy has gotten some huge wins as well. It must be quite satisfying for him to finally show evidence of what he's carefully been doing behind the scenes. The ACIP decisions are the start of big changes. Hopefully that will finally satisfy some of his supporters who lost faith in him over recent months. We must realize that MSM's attempt to manipulate and undermine the MAHA movement is their only shot to defeat us. They've lost the battle for evidence based medicine and "science". We all want the same things - healthy children, freedom of choice, informed consent. Let's learn this lesson. Secretary Kennedy is carefully navigating the political roadblocks. It may not happen as fast as we'd like, but he clearly knows what he's doing. Let's give him the support that he has earned.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Lise Godin's avatar
Lise Godin
9h

Thank God!

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
20 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2025 Meryl Nass · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture