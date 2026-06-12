Meryl’s CHAOS letter (Critical Health Analysis and OpinionS)

Meryl’s CHAOS letter (Critical Health Analysis and OpinionS)

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TriTorch's avatar
TriTorch
8h

"War, what is it good for?"

The conductors orchestrating this insanity will soon find out it is good for satan, as he is feasting on their souls with razor teeth until the end of time.

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prsmith's avatar
prsmith
8h

Apparently the strike was targeted enough that it did no substantial damage to the plant and it may be the warning that convinced the Iranians to get the f*@$ back to the negotiating table. If so, well played Mr. President.

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