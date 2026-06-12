US takes out civilian water storage facility in Iran, which the NYT notes is yet another war crime
Commanders should not be ordering their soldiers to commit war crimes, for which they could face legal action in future
https://www.nytimes.com/2026/06/10/world/middleeast/precision-strike-iran-water.html
It does make you wonder if Iran’s prolonged drought was due to weather warfare… Another type of war crime.
"War, what is it good for?"
The conductors orchestrating this insanity will soon find out it is good for satan, as he is feasting on their souls with razor teeth until the end of time.
Apparently the strike was targeted enough that it did no substantial damage to the plant and it may be the warning that convinced the Iranians to get the f*@$ back to the negotiating table. If so, well played Mr. President.