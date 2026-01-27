USA Today talks about the polls, efforts to remove Trump, and the criticality of the midterms
https://www.delawareonline.com/story/news/2026/01/26/is-trump-getting-impeached-25th-amendment-when-midterm-elections-2026-predictions-odds-impeachment/88358928007
Petitions to impeach, impeachment resolutions and calls to invoke the 25th Amendment to remove President Donald Trump are circulating, amid his own admission that he’ll “get impeached” again if Republicans don’t win the 2026 midterm elections this year. Here’s what to know and odds, predictions that it will happen.
Sen. Ed Markey called for Trump to be removed in a social media post on Jan. 19. “Invoke the 25th Amendment” attached to image of a New York Times article that referenced the president’s efforts to take over Greenland.
Non-partisan group, Blackout The System, is also circulating a petition to impeach Trump over “greed, corruption, and a lack of accountability in leadership,” among other accusations, according to Change.org. It has collected more than 123,000 signatures so far.
Additionally, there have been multiple impeachment resolutions introduced in Trump’s second term, including the most recent on Dec. 10 by Texas Rep. Al Green, calling for impeaching Trump for “high crimes and misdemeanors.”
Trump was impeached twice during his first term, the first in 2019 over his dealings with Ukraine and the second at the end of his term over accusations of him inciting the Capitol attack on Jan. 6, 2021. He was acquitted in the Senate both times.
During a House GOP retreat this month, the president himself said, “You got to win the midterms because if we don’t win the midterms, it’s just going to be — I mean, they’ll find a reason to impeach me. I’ll get impeached.”
Impeachment requires a majority vote in the House to approve charges against a government official for treason, bribery or other serious abuse of power or misconduct, and then a two-thirds majority in the Senate to convict and remove the official from office.
Here’s what to know about the 25th Amendment, what Trump said about cancelling 2026 midterm elections this year and what predictions, odds show in the polls.
What is the 25th Amendment? Can Trump be removed from office?
There are four sections in the 25th Amendment to the U.S. Constitution ratified in 1967 after President John F. Kennedy was assassinated, to establish clear rules for presidential succession, one of which includes the involuntary removal of a president.
The first section states that if the president dies, resigns or is removed, such as in impeachment, the vice president becomes president; the second section notes that if the VP office is open, the president picks one with a majority vote in Congress; and the third one states the president can voluntarily hand over power to the VP in the event of a disability or such, by notifying Congress and then take it back.
The fourth section however, allows the vice president and majority of the Cabinet to declare the president is incapacitated or unable to discharge the powers and duties of his office, (where the president does not voluntarily declare such as in the third section). The declaration would require a two-thirds vote from Congress that the president is unable to serve and the VP takes over.
The amendment ensures the country is never without a leader and Sec. 3 has been used several times when presidents were undergoing medical procedures or surgeries, however the 4th section has never been invoked.
Is Trump getting impeached in 2026? Trump impeachment odds
While Trump is not currently being impeached, there are discussions and proposed House resolutions for a third impeachment effort introduced, such as the most recent H. Res. 939 on Dec. 10, 2025. It was tabled by a vote of 237-140.
A third impeachment would likely face significant political barriers due to the current Republican-controlled House and Senate.
According to the Polymarket, betting odds show a 15% chance that Trump will be impeached by end of 2026. Meanwhile Kalshi betting odds show a 6% chance he’ll be impeached by Jun. 1, 2026; 17% chance by Jan. 1, 2027 and 63% chance by Jan. 1, 2028.
Is Trump cancelling midterms 2026 elections?
While speaking to Republicans on Jan. 6 about the importance of winning the midterms, Trump mentioned cancelling elections and in the same sentence, said that he was not actually calling for such a move.
He said “They had the worst president, did the worst job. They had the worst policy. We have to even run against these people. Now, I won’t say cancel the election, they should cancel the election, because the fake news will say, ‘He wants the elections canceled. He’s a dictator.’ They always call me a dictator.”
Trump noted the slim Republican majority in the House ahead of this year’s midterm elections and the importance of a win.
When are the 2026 midterms?
The midterm elections are scheduled to take place later this year on Nov. 3, 2026.
Who’s winning the midterms? Midterm elections 2026 predictions, odds
According to the most recent RealClearPolling results, pollsters asked voters generic question on which party’s candidate they would vote for if the midterm elections were held that day, the overall results averaged from over 9 pollsters, including Economist/YouGov, Wall Street Journal, Rasmussen, Emerson, Reuters/Ipsos, and Quinnipiac, favored democrats 45.7% over republicans 41.2%.
However, according to today’s Polymarket prediction market, the betting odds predict a “balance of power” outcome by 43% compared to 37% favoring a Democrat sweep and 20% favoring a Republican sweep:
79% favor a Democratic Party win in the House; 22% favor a Republican Party win in the House
65% favoring a Republican Party win in the Senate; 36% favor a Democrat Party win in the Senate
Note: Polls and odds are constantly changing. These numbers reflect polling and odds as of 11 a.m. Monday Jan. 26, 2026.
Nothing from mainstream media should be believed. At best, assume the opposite.
I am not so much a trump fan as I am a person who thinks the Democrats reek in all aspects of the government. I also wonder if the Dems would really want J D Vance as president. And IMO we dodged a hailstorm of bullets by not electing Harris and Walz. Or Hillary, for that matter.
Seems irrelevant who or what is ordering about our Empire. It's crashing. Our politicians are like Lee Oswald, we blame and hate them. While the real perps dream up another money grabbing, power consolidating catastrophe.