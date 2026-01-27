https://www.delawareonline.com/story/news/2026/01/26/is-trump-getting-impeached-25th-amendment-when-midterm-elections-2026-predictions-odds-impeachment/88358928007

Petitions to impeach, impeachment resolutions and calls to invoke the 25th Amendment to remove President Donald Trump are circulating, amid his own admission that he’ll “get impeached” again if Republicans don’t win the 2026 midterm elections this year. Here’s what to know and odds, predictions that it will happen.

Sen. Ed Markey called for Trump to be removed in a social media post on Jan. 19. “Invoke the 25th Amendment” attached to image of a New York Times article that referenced the president’s efforts to take over Greenland.

Non-partisan group, Blackout The System, is also circulating a petition to impeach Trump over “greed, corruption, and a lack of accountability in leadership,” among other accusations, according to Change.org. It has collected more than 123,000 signatures so far.

Additionally, there have been multiple impeachment resolutions introduced in Trump’s second term, including the most recent on Dec. 10 by Texas Rep. Al Green, calling for impeaching Trump for “high crimes and misdemeanors.”

Trump was impeached twice during his first term, the first in 2019 over his dealings with Ukraine and the second at the end of his term over accusations of him inciting the Capitol attack on Jan. 6, 2021. He was acquitted in the Senate both times.

During a House GOP retreat this month, the president himself said, “You got to win the midterms because if we don’t win the midterms, it’s just going to be — I mean, they’ll find a reason to impeach me. I’ll get impeached.”

Impeachment requires a majority vote in the House to approve charges against a government official for treason, bribery or other serious abuse of power or misconduct, and then a two-thirds majority in the Senate to convict and remove the official from office.

Here’s what to know about the 25th Amendment, what Trump said about cancelling 2026 midterm elections this year and what predictions, odds show in the polls.