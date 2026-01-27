Meryl’s CHAOS letter (Critical Health Analysis and OpinionS)

Meryl’s CHAOS letter (Critical Health Analysis and OpinionS)

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
djean111's avatar
djean111
13h

Nothing from mainstream media should be believed. At best, assume the opposite.

I am not so much a trump fan as I am a person who thinks the Democrats reek in all aspects of the government. I also wonder if the Dems would really want J D Vance as president. And IMO we dodged a hailstorm of bullets by not electing Harris and Walz. Or Hillary, for that matter.

Reply
Share
11 replies
frankly's avatar
frankly
13h

Seems irrelevant who or what is ordering about our Empire. It's crashing. Our politicians are like Lee Oswald, we blame and hate them. While the real perps dream up another money grabbing, power consolidating catastrophe.

Reply
Share
3 replies
53 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Meryl Nass · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture