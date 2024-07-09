Share this post
USG now breaking federal law by continuing to deny RFK Jr. security. David Marks suggests contacting your Senators might solve this.
merylnass.substack.com
USG now breaking federal law by continuing to deny RFK Jr. security. David Marks suggests contacting your Senators might solve this.
Report From Planet Earth
Secret Service Protection For RFK Jr.
Dear Readers, With 120 days before the presidential election, the Biden administration is now in violation of the law protecting presidential candidates. U.S. Code Title 18 Section 3056, section 7, stipulates that the U.S. Secret Service is required to protect major Presidential candidates — and within 120 days the spouses of such candidates…
Read more
6 hours ago · 5 likes · 1 comment · David Marks
It's hard for me to believe that RFK Jr. gets no Secret Service protection yet Hunter Biden does. Where's the justice in that?
No one cares about the law. Biden lets millions of illegals in. No one stops him. The FBI censors posts, the entire deep state flauts the 1st amendment. No one stops them. We have gun laws which are all clearly against the 2nd amendment. The libs especially don't care. Remember during FDR's reign where they destroyed the interstate commerce clause and the 10th amendment. NO ONE CARES ABOUT THE LAW. We live in a post constitutional period where even when we win Supreme Court cases there is always three justices who don't give a damn about the constitution. Honestly, the only path back is God. And I heard RFK Jr say it's perfectly ok to abort a nine-month year old baby., or lets be honest, chop the baby up into pieces and pull out. RFK Jr is great on many issues but if he can't get that one right, who cares if he wins. It's only God that's keeping our nation afloat. At some point, and nine months is certainly past that point, you just can't say abortion is ok or you're just evil, or uninformed, and there's no excuse to be uninformed. So I love you RFK Jr, but you can't win as a radical no matter what which side you are on. But until we repent, and get back to God, we're fighting a losing battle.