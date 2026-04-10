USG spent $1.5 million to study how to psychologically indoctrinate 5-10 year olds
Among its concerns were white supremacy and vaccine injuries
https://foundationforfreedomonline.com/dhs-awarded-1-5m-to-american-university-lab-aiming-to-psychologically-inoculate-kindergarteners/?swcfpc=1
Go to the URL above for the full article
I hope I am not the only one to think this research should have been vetoed at the title page.
"free education for all children in public(government) schools" Karl Marx communist manifesto.