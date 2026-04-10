Meryl’s CHAOS letter (Critical Health Analysis and OpinionS)

Meryl’s CHAOS letter (Critical Health Analysis and OpinionS)

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Charles Fortin's avatar
Charles Fortin
2h

I hope I am not the only one to think this research should have been vetoed at the title page.

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Diamond's avatar
Diamond
2h

"free education for all children in public(government) schools" Karl Marx communist manifesto.

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