And the CCDH managed to get the police to investigate and imprison people for non-crime hate “incidents” like tweeting.

As I wrote on February 15, 2026:

Imran Ahmed and Morgan McSweeney were very ambitious. The tried to sink Musk’s Twitter, and tried to censor voices not only in the UK but around the world, including the US. Ahmed is being deported for breaking the law here, in his aggressive attempts to subvert the First Amendment. The Center for Countering Digital Hate appears to have been the most well-funded and effective censorship mechanism during COVID and since, in both the UK and US. It was illegally, secretly funded and is now under investigation in the UK.

There is a lot of money in vaccines. There is even more money in treating chronic illness, due both to vaccines and many other reversible factors. Kennedy’s attempt to end the epidemic of chronic illness is the industry’s number 1 threat. Welcome to the dogfight. This is one we have to win.

GAVI was founded by Bill Gates to bring more vaccines to poor countries. After providing startup funds and some yearly appropriations, Gates went to nations with his hand out and received many billions from governments to continue funding GAVI. GAVI has also been one of the biggest funders of the WHO.

According to the Kaiser Familly Foundation:

The U.S. government was one of the original donors to Gavi and had been its third largest contributor in recent years, providing 13% of its funding since its inception. Gavi also had a donor liquidity partnership with the U.S. International Development Finance Corporation (DFC) allowing Gavi to quickly access up to $1 billion from a “Rapid Financing Facility” to support routine immunization and pandemic response, backed by forthcoming donor pledges. Additionally, the U.S. was the largest donor to COVAX, the international effort housed at Gavi that supported the development, procurement, and delivery of COVID-19 vaccines to LMICs (COVAX ended in 2023).

Gavi had been the primary mechanism by which the U.S. government supported the procurement of vaccines for LMICs. The USAID bilateral maternal and child health program had complemented Gavi by supporting in-country capacity building and immunization campaigns and, prior to its dissolution in 2025, USAID had managed the U.S. partnership with Gavi.

Every five years, Gavi replenishes funding through “pledging conferences”. For the 2026-2030 period, Gavi secured more than $9 billion towards a target budget of $11.9 billion, which it estimates would save at least 8 million lives by 2030.

From Politico on July 29, 2026:

The departments of State and Health and Human Services confirmed Wednesday they are releasing $600 million Congress appropriated to an international partnership that helps developing countries buy and distribute vaccines. Health Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr. has held up the funding for the group, Gavi, for months. Kennedy said Gavi, which the U.S. co-founded a quarter century ago and has long backed, was using dangerous and outdated shots. The departments said in a statement Wednesday that Gavi committed to work towards transitioning [away from] mercury-containing vaccines and expanding access to newer, mercury-free alternatives.

It’s a big club, there is a lot of money slushing around for the members, it is all dirty, and we ain’t in it. And, as usual, the goal is to “help the children.”