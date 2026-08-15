Meryl’s CHAOS letter (Critical Health Analysis and OpinionS)

Meryl’s CHAOS letter (Critical Health Analysis and OpinionS)

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Thomas A Braun RPh's avatar
Thomas A Braun RPh
1h

Got to keep the mRNA push up and running. Covid was created and execution of the psychological exercise was well done. Here are the players in the USA

https://thomasabraunrph.substack.com/p/chain-of-command

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Tina Blease's avatar
Tina Blease
14m

What don’t these people get? Answer this question please. Knowing how busy trump is, who is in charge of approving these dumb donations to criminal entities?? Who is this person or team?

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