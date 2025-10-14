Meryl’s CHAOS letter (Critical Health Analysis and OpinionS)

Meryl’s CHAOS letter (Critical Health Analysis and OpinionS)

Michael G. Fons
6h

Instead of giving billions of dollars in goverment handouts to farmers to grow corn and soy, which is primarily used for biofuels and animal feed, I would like to see the US start incentivizing the practice of Managed Rotational Grazing, which is a livestock management technique where animals are frequently moved between different pastures, or "paddocks," to improve soil, pasture, and animal health.

MICHAEL
6h

Not a word about the influence of how we grow our crops - the use of pesticides and herbicides on human health. We don't sell healthy food and most of the world knows that. We mainly grow crops for animals which we eat or export and the world knows that. We're the producers of the world's most expensive and unhealthiest food. How is that a formula for anything but market surprises? America's health record documents and advertises our inability to grow healthy crops. If we can't resurrect small family farming and truly regenerative farming, we're headed for more of the same. A government cannot design a food system to make people healthy.

