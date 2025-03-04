Can a Foreign Court Control Free Speech in America? Read the entire article here!

https://reclaimthenet.org/can-a-foreign-court-control-free-speech-in-america

What happens when a foreign government tries to force American tech companies to censor speech that’s protected under the First Amendment?

A recent legal battle has exposed a bold attempt to expand foreign censorship beyond national borders and the implications for free speech are staggering.

For decades, American courts have faced legal battles over whether foreign governments can impose their censorship laws on US companies.

Today we explore the most important and build a picture of what this means for the future.