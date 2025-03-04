*Very important issue: Under the guise of stopping hate speech or misinformation, the globalists are trying to accomplish planet-wide censorship using several governments under their control
Reclaim the Net lists the countries imposing censorship by social media and how Jim Jordan's Judiciary Committee is investigating to stop it
Can a Foreign Court Control Free Speech in America? Read the entire article here!
https://reclaimthenet.org/can-a-foreign-court-control-free-speech-in-america
What happens when a foreign government tries to force American tech companies to censor speech that’s protected under the First Amendment?
A recent legal battle has exposed a bold attempt to expand foreign censorship beyond national borders and the implications for free speech are staggering.
For decades, American courts have faced legal battles over whether foreign governments can impose their censorship laws on US companies.
Today we explore the most important and build a picture of what this means for the future.
I keep remembering the image of so many of these Tech Titans sitting behind President Trump as he took the oath of Office. We have to keep one eye on the future and one eye on these people.
I find it remarkable that it is the Republicans who are working for FREE SPEECH rather than the Democrats. Democrats seem to be so sensitive to the needs of others that they are willing to give up their simple liberties.