Very interesting discussion on world affairs with James Howard Kunstler and Tom Luongo
Don't miss it and don't get distracted or you will find yourself listening twice. This interview is extremely meaty. A railroad from Moscow to LA?
Lots of spicy analysis as to what was behind the Zelensky tantrum, where Davos hopes to take us, Gold, currencies, King Charles, EU morphing into the UN, the globalist goal to crash our economies to get the new monetary system, with everyone on the same electronic CBDCs (a.k.a. the electronic concentration camp). Keir Starmer is being referred to as Keir Stalin, as he tries to destroy his country to do Davos’ handiwork. And the history of the “special relationship” between the US and UK going back several hundred years. Enjoy.
https://www.kunstler.com/p/kunstlercast-420-tom-luongo-of-gold
Thank you Meryl, you are always serving us the Prime Rib meats!!!
I have said from the outset that Starmer - a member of the (Rockefeller/Brzezinski) Trilateral Commission and self-professed WEF aficionado ("I feel more at home in Davos than in Westminster") is a Globalist Trojan Horse using socialism and socialists as useful idiots to implement his policy of destruction (Mass uncontrolled immigration and green energy policy) on the UK economy and living standards.
He needs to be removed before he can cause more damage which will soon be very difficult to reverse.