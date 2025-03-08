Lots of spicy analysis as to what was behind the Zelensky tantrum, where Davos hopes to take us, Gold, currencies, King Charles, EU morphing into the UN, the globalist goal to crash our economies to get the new monetary system, with everyone on the same electronic CBDCs (a.k.a. the electronic concentration camp). Keir Starmer is being referred to as Keir Stalin, as he tries to destroy his country to do Davos’ handiwork. And the history of the “special relationship” between the US and UK going back several hundred years. Enjoy.

https://www.kunstler.com/p/kunstlercast-420-tom-luongo-of-gold