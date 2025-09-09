Meryl’s CHAOS letter (Critical Health Analysis and OpinionS)

Meryl’s CHAOS letter (Critical Health Analysis and OpinionS)

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Diane McCalley's avatar
Diane McCalley
1h

Very interesting, and I support the farmers choice to do business the way he chooses.

One point on the last statement in this article is.. health care is already under attack and at this time health care decisions are made by insurance companies. If you want holistic medicine you have to private pay and go against what AMA and Drug companies push with insurance companies being the enforcers. Think about that too.🤬

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Neva's avatar
Neva
1h

They need to unincorporate from any gov affiliation, even PMA, correct their political status to Virginian and not U.S. Citizen, a status designated by the birth certificate which takes away your alienable rights and then they need to claim their land patent and record it on the county. The state corporation and the Fed corporation have NO jurisdiction.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
20 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Meryl Nass
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture