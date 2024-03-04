https://thebulletin.org/2024/02/international-experts-create-framework-for-safer-pathogen-research/

NEW YORK, NY – February 28, 2024 – A new report was released by the Bulletin of the Atomic Scientists’ Independent Task Force on Research with Pandemic Risks that studied the benefits and risks of a subset of research that could plausibly source a large outbreak, or even a pandemic. Formed in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic, the task force is composed of experts with backgrounds in biosafety, biosecurity, epidemiology, ethics, governance, virology and other areas who endorse the report.

The findings and recommendations of the new report, titled A Framework For Tomorrow’s Pathogen Research, was presented at the United Nations Headquarters in New York City.

David Relman, MD, Task Force Chair, Thomas C. and Joan M. Merigan professor of Medicine, professor of Microbiology & Immunology, and senior fellow at the Center for International Security and Cooperation at Stanford University, said: “The COVID-19 pandemic demonstrated the highly consequential and yet, uneven global impact of a single virus. In the coming years, humanity’s encounters with deadly viruses may become even more frequent, whether through natural, accidental, or deliberate mechanisms. This important work is a blueprint for the design and oversight of pathogen research, prioritizing research effectiveness and the overall welfare of the public.”

Ameenah Gurib-Fakim, PhD, Task Force Chair, former president of the Republic of Mauritius, and former managing director of the Centre International de Développement Pharmaceutique (CIDP) Research, said: “In a globally connected world, international risks require international cooperation. It’s crucial for frontline virology researchers and governments to strive for the safest and most responsible policies and practices possible. The stakes are just too high.”

Rachel Bronson, PhD, president and CEO of the Bulletin, said: “Pathogen research is scientifically invaluable and saves countless lives, but under some circumstances it can carry global risks. With this in mind and given our historic focus on man-made existential threats, the Bulletin convened a cross-disciplinary task force to develop responsible and sustainable research practices, and we’re honored to share their work with the world.”

The report discusses the potential benefits of virology research and outlines how advances in science and technology potentially increase certain benefits. It then focuses on some of the potential risks of virology research, including biosafety and biosecurity, and outlines how advances in science and technology potentially increase some of these risks. The task force examined ethical obligations to make research with pandemic risks more safe, secure, and responsible, suggesting actionable and sustainable strategies to effectively maximize the potential benefits and mitigate the foreseeable potential harms of research with known or potential pandemic pathogens, while attending to issues of equity and proportionality.

The report reviews the contemporary governance space for research with known or potential pandemic pathogens and argues that effective legislation, regulations, policies, and guidelines specifically regulating such research will strengthen the scientific enterprise and should be put in place without delay. It discusses challenges in building and sustaining trust in science in general and research with pandemic risks more specifically.

Key recommendations include: