I came late to the Vitamin D party. It took COVID to wake me up. Now I take 5,000 IU of Vit D plus K2 (Allergy Research Group brand) and my blood level tripled to about 100 and I get many fewer infections, and my nails used to be so thin they would bend and easily break. It might also be that I am using more flax seed oil in yogurt, but those are the only changes to my dietary intake. I have long fingernails for the first time, having been a vegetarian for over 50 years. Hoping my bones are getting stronger too. I am staying at 100 ng/ml, thank you very much.