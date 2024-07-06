Vitamin D levels and disease prevention
reader Noel Taylor, LAc wanted to share this info and provided this chart
I came late to the Vitamin D party. It took COVID to wake me up. Now I take 5,000 IU of Vit D plus K2 (Allergy Research Group brand) and my blood level tripled to about 100 and I get many fewer infections, and my nails used to be so thin they would bend and easily break. It might also be that I am using more flax seed oil in yogurt, but those are the only changes to my dietary intake. I have long fingernails for the first time, having been a vegetarian for over 50 years. Hoping my bones are getting stronger too. I am staying at 100 ng/ml, thank you very much.
I take vitamin D3 5,000 IU and K2 and quercetin and zinc,Vitamin C and B12. D3 and K2 are a powerful together
I’m so glad you mentioned about your nails Dr Nass. I have never had fingernails, they would break, split and just never grow. I lived by the beach and was constantly in the sun but couldn’t grow my nails. Like you, I was late to the party and just started taking Vitamin D during COVID. For the first time in my life I have strong fingernails and am very rarely sick. Anecdotal evidence like that shouldn’t be ignored. Thank you.