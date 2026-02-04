WaPo Hugs the Drain
https://www.nytimes.com/2026/02/04/business/media/washington-post-layoffs.html
For the rest, go to the URL above.
https://www.nytimes.com/2026/02/04/business/media/washington-post-layoffs.html
For the rest, go to the URL above.
No posts
Good, because:
These never-ending torrents of bad news - Epstein, ICE, Voting Etc. - is a demoralizing military tactic used to take down societies, and it is being fully deployed here.
Obama explains the lengths they are going to: "You just have to flood a country's public square with enough raw sewage, you just have to raise enough questions, spread enough dirt, plant enough conspiracy theorizing that citizens no longer know what to believe. Once they lose trust in their leaders, in mainstream media, in political institutions, in each other, in the possibility of "truth", the games won."
Who is behind this? All is brought to you by - and serves the interests of - the 1% who own and control the media and most of the government:
Here is well over a dozen Fox, CBS, ABC, & NBC local news stations all reading an identical script sent down from their singular overlord to crash & burn alternative media in order to enhance the Oligarchy’s Overwhelming threat to our democracy:
https://substack.com/@tritorch/note/c-208406729
Ultimately we are not consuming news. We are consuming a product manufactured by the richest men in human history, and that product is designed to do one thing: keep us so busy fighting our neighbors that you never notice the chains being fastened around our wrists.
So glad to hear that the mainstream loving WAPO is failing. They've done considerable harm to the public in my opinion. I look forward to this happening to the NYTimes who seem to be able to hold onto their patrons a bit better. I haven't found many Democrats who have denounced them as of yet.