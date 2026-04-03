Meryl’s CHAOS letter (Critical Health Analysis and OpinionS)

Meryl’s CHAOS letter (Critical Health Analysis and OpinionS)

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Thomas A Braun RPh's avatar
Thomas A Braun RPh
3d

You can't keep a war machine going if you don't keep creating enemies.

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Bobby's avatar
Bobby
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Just a reality check, abortion, transgender surgery on children, sex trafficking of children, Oct 7, the video of all these beautiful people being murdered on buses, people being pushed in front of trains, set on fire, Charlie Kirk killed in front of of kids. COVID. The lack of caring about human life well we seem to have stopped caring. It’s not just war it’s about the VALUE OF LIFE, Value of the word of God, the devils demons are among us, fighting each other, blaming One Man well it’s all useless, it is wasting time in anger and hate, instead of unity and Prayers. Just saying!

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