https://www.aljazeera.com/news/liveblog/2026/3/31/iran-war-live-kuwaiti-oil-tanker-hit-in-dubai-port-3-un-troops-killed

https://www.middleeasteye.net/live-blog/live-blog-update/us-democratic-senator-says-us-badly-and-embarrassingly-losing-war

What is most interesting about the statements by Sen. Chris Murphy is that no major US newspaper has reported on them. In fact, no US paper has reported them, though I found them in several other outlets.

US Democratic Senator Chris Murphy said the United States is “badly and embarrassingly losing this war” against Iran, criticising the Trump administration for what he described as a lack of strategy.

Murphy, a member of the Senate Foreign Relations Committee, called for an immediate end to the US-Israel military operation, now in its second month.

“Tactics don’t matter in the absence of strategy,” Murphy wrote in a series of posts on X, adding, “Same thing in Iran. Our tactics are failing and that’s why Iran is succeeding.”

He said that despite damage to Iran’s air and naval capabilities, the US has been unable to stop ongoing attacks and warned the conflict could deepen ties between Iran and China.