Meryl’s CHAOS letter (Critical Health Analysis and OpinionS)

Meryl’s CHAOS letter (Critical Health Analysis and OpinionS)

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reality speaks's avatar
reality speaks
5h

Murphy would have declared Japan had won the war in Jan 1942. He is a certified idiot.

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Ellen Rixford's avatar
Ellen Rixford
5h

I think it's a mistake to assume that Iran would so easily stop hostilities when it is clearly winning and has the ongoing advantage, despite terrible loss of life inflicted by Israel/US. Iran's goals, the US bases OUT of the midEast are realistic and excellent goals. An American base in a small oil-producing country amounts to US control of that country.

The leaders of the small Gulf states may be ready to cooperate with Israel, but their populations loathe Israel and, ongoing, are furious about Israel'g genocidal and ruthlessly expansionist policies. The US, since the end of World War II has been dominated by the military industrial complex and the pharmaceutical industry, operating through the CIA, and with the secret help of the Mossad. These function hand in hand with the Dept. of Defense to create and back false pandemic narratives and use them to terrify, then shut down, and bleed money from working folks and small businesses to feed the enormous wealth of large corporations. And, through massive amounts of fear-porn propaganda, control people medically, socially, financially. The more control, the easier it is for a psychopathic leader and a government motivated by greed and racist hatred to drag the feckless governments of the US into one pointless, horribly destructive midEast war after another. An end to US military power and the disappearance of of the Israeli state, as it now exists, would do a lot to bring peace to a tortured and desperate world.

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