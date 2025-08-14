https://washingtonstand.com/article/warning-the-us-is-one-step-closer-to-becoming-a-global-digital-gulag-

Summer Ingram

August 12, 2025

Has America bought a one-way ticket on a runaway train heading toward a Dystopian One-World Ultimatum? In less than a year, the Trump administration has made great strides to untether the United States from globalist chains (such as withdrawing from the World Health Organization) and return to upholding foundational constitutional freedoms. But now, a Big Tech-backed, Trump-approved digital personal health tracking system has appeared on the national landscape with a “Patient-Centric Healthcare Ecosystem” announced at a recent White House event hosted with the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services. Though this public-private initiative promises to “kill the clipboard” and streamline health care services for Americans, it threatens Americans’ privacy and is a step closer to a dystopian centralized tracking system. While the proposed health tracking system plan to be rolled out in the first quarter of 2026 will be optional, it implements a digital prototype that could certainly be expanded or made mandatory in the future. This government-initiated Digital Health Ecosystem will work with Amazon, Anthropic, Apple, Google, Microsoft, OpenAI, Oracle, and others, including World Economic Forum (WEF) partners who are working with global elites to build sugar-coated, white-labeled Chinese credit system-esque frameworks worldwide.

A Network of Global Giants

For better or worse, the geopolitical, business, economic, and social landscapes are being transformed by a brilliantly marketed global plan labeled “multilateralism.” On the surface, multilateralism promotes global cooperation, convenience, and connectivity, especially when global emergencies arise. A closer look reveals a network of global giants — the United Nations, World Economic Forum, World Bank Group,Fortune 500 companies, “shadow industries” (lesser-known businesses or enterprises implementing the same agenda), technocrats, and various government leaders — collaborating to create a global infrastructure and digital framework. This sets the foundation for a global surveillance state that would allow globalist elites to force a tyrannical “digital gulag” upon the world. Could the seemingly benign, supposedly HIPAA-compliant Digital Health Ecosystem be one of the wolves in sheep’s clothing inching the world closer to implementing a track-and-trace global surveillance state?

A National Forerunner of a Global Blueprint

As the Trump administration navigates this global technology revolution and seeks to empower Americans, the dangerous elements of this “new world” must be resisted, and strategies must be enacted to shield humanity from future despots. Though the Digital Health Ecosystem has the intention of streamlining health care and riding the wave of the “Fourth Industrial Revolution,” it could shape up to be a globally harmonized health grid and tracking mechanism that plays right into the U.N. and WEF’s plan. The Digital Health Ecosystem could eventually mandate a digital ID to buy, sell, travel, pay taxes, or participate in the national or global public square. In the wrong hands, it’s the book of Revelation in real time. In a New American article, writer Veronika Kyrylenko expressed concerns about this “sweeping new vision for American healthcare” and connected the global dots for the American people. She wrote:

“Though branded as a domestic initiative integral to the mission of Making America Healthy Again (MAHA), the U.S. Digital Health Ecosystem mirrors plans already circulating on the world stage. “The UN’s Global Strategy on Digital Health (2020-2025) promotes universal digital IDs, biometric records, and interoperable networks as the foundation of resilient healthcare. It ties this architecture to the Sustainable Development Goals and World Health Organization objectives. “The World Economic Forum’s Digital Healthcare Transformation framework similarly promotes AI diagnostics, centralized data exchanges, and cross-border sharing of health records — managed by public-private consortia.”