August 12, 2025
Has America bought a one-way ticket on a runaway train heading toward a Dystopian One-World Ultimatum?
In less than a year, the Trump administration has made great strides to untether the United States from globalist chains (such as withdrawing from the World Health Organization) and return to upholding foundational constitutional freedoms. But now, a Big Tech-backed, Trump-approved digital personal health tracking system has appeared on the national landscape with a “Patient-Centric Healthcare Ecosystem” announced at a recent White House event hosted with the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services.
Though this public-private initiative promises to “kill the clipboard” and streamline health care services for Americans, it threatens Americans’ privacy and is a step closer to a dystopian centralized tracking system. While the proposed health tracking system plan to be rolled out in the first quarter of 2026 will be optional, it implements a digital prototype that could certainly be expanded or made mandatory in the future.
This government-initiated Digital Health Ecosystem will work with Amazon, Anthropic, Apple, Google, Microsoft, OpenAI, Oracle, and others, including World Economic Forum (WEF) partners who are working with global elites to build sugar-coated, white-labeled Chinese credit system-esque frameworks worldwide.
A Network of Global Giants
For better or worse, the geopolitical, business, economic, and social landscapes are being transformed by a brilliantly marketed global plan labeled “multilateralism.” On the surface, multilateralism promotes global cooperation, convenience, and connectivity, especially when global emergencies arise.
A closer look reveals a network of global giants — the United Nations, World Economic Forum, World Bank Group,Fortune 500 companies, “shadow industries” (lesser-known businesses or enterprises implementing the same agenda), technocrats, and various government leaders — collaborating to create a global infrastructure and digital framework.
This sets the foundation for a global surveillance state that would allow globalist elites to force a tyrannical “digital gulag” upon the world.
Could the seemingly benign, supposedly HIPAA-compliant Digital Health Ecosystem be one of the wolves in sheep’s clothing inching the world closer to implementing a track-and-trace global surveillance state?
A National Forerunner of a Global Blueprint
As the Trump administration navigates this global technology revolution and seeks to empower Americans, the dangerous elements of this “new world” must be resisted, and strategies must be enacted to shield humanity from future despots.
Though the Digital Health Ecosystem has the intention of streamlining health care and riding the wave of the “Fourth Industrial Revolution,” it could shape up to be a globally harmonized health grid and tracking mechanism that plays right into the U.N. and WEF’s plan. The Digital Health Ecosystem could eventually mandate a digital ID to buy, sell, travel, pay taxes, or participate in the national or global public square. In the wrong hands, it’s the book of Revelation in real time.
In a New American article, writer Veronika Kyrylenko expressed concerns about this “sweeping new vision for American healthcare” and connected the global dots for the American people. She wrote:
“Though branded as a domestic initiative integral to the mission of Making America Healthy Again (MAHA), the U.S. Digital Health Ecosystem mirrors plans already circulating on the world stage.
“The UN’s Global Strategy on Digital Health (2020-2025) promotes universal digital IDs, biometric records, and interoperable networks as the foundation of resilient healthcare. It ties this architecture to the Sustainable Development Goals and World Health Organization objectives.
“The World Economic Forum’s Digital Healthcare Transformation framework similarly promotes AI diagnostics, centralized data exchanges, and cross-border sharing of health records — managed by public-private consortia.”
A digitized world with the influence of artificial intelligence leaves humanity in a precarious position. Many questions are yet to be answered related to privacy protections, the potential of hacking, and regulations needed to protect health privacy and medical freedom.
“While a properly planned, digital health ecosystem with guard-walls that protect privacy could be a positive game-changer for medical researchers, the US government has never seriously protected our digital privacy,” Dr. Meryl Nass, a physician and subject expert, wrote in an email to Liberty Counsel Action. “The architecture of total control continues to be built around us, regardless of what party is in power. Unless we demand our Constitutional rights, the control grid will someday soon snap shut. Digital IDs are a critical part of this infrastructure and must be resisted.”
Instead of feeding the beast, we must tame it. Moving forward, Congress should spearhead a bipartisan committee with leaders in the public and private sectors who can bring concerns and solutions to the table with the priority of strengthening data and privacy protections and ensuring HIPAA rules fully apply in this new ecosystem.
As the Fourth Industrial Revolution takes shape, the time is now to heed warning signs, resist the temptation to give up autonomy in the name of convenience, and plan to thrive in darker days.
Summer Ingram is vice president of Strategic Affairs at Liberty Counsel Action and Liberty Counsel.
Time to bombard President Trump... with more rational views than those he has been receiving from biased, industry proponents of AI. He needs to hear from those who aren't pleased with his rapid promotion of AI without having a valid and totally comprehensive investigation of all the pros and cons. Americans don't want to support and be locked into a system, which has the potential to become our worst nightmare and see it remove every bit of freedom we have. contact President Trump: whitehouse.gov or phone: 202-456-1111
