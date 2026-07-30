https://live.childrenshealthdefense.org/chd-tv/shows/good-morning-chd/wars-food-and-oil-connecting-the-geopolitical-dots/

Meryl Nass, M.D. sits down with Chris Martenson, Ph.D. to connect the dots on what he calls a “polycrisis”: simultaneous wars, deliberate energy shocks, fertilizer shortages, and the cascading risks to food, economies, and personal freedom.