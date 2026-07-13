Meryl’s CHAOS letter (Critical Health Analysis and OpinionS)

Meryl’s CHAOS letter (Critical Health Analysis and OpinionS)

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Barbara Charis's avatar
Barbara Charis
11h

Over the years, I have been refining my diet by eliminating, eliminating and eliminating many foods with healthy results. i have no health issues, take no drugs, and my weight is stable; better than normal....I feel better at 92 than I did in my thirties, when I was fat and lethargic. I buy almost NO processed foods, except some Native Forest Canned Light Coconut Milk and some So Delicious Coconut Milk, which I use in my coffee. This summer I have been eating lots of fruit from our trees, bananas from the market, and some eggs from our own chickens; plus some spinach a few times weekly. I also have been using some Cacao Bliss, which many are promoting on the Internet now with my coconut milk and sweetened with some Kal Stevia. My energy has never been better. I am out at 6:30 in the morning doing 90 minutes of non-stop walking (4-1/2 miles). My food bill is still high, because of the cost of the chickens. They are the most expensive organic eggs in the world.

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Franklin O'Kanu's avatar
Franklin O'Kanu
11h

Meryl, this is what I’ve called “the great robbery,” that’s what’s really happening. They’re just calling it inflation or tarrifs or anything else, but it’s robbery: https://unorthodoxy.substack.com/p/the-ten-year-heist-a-complete-guide

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