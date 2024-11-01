Share this postWatch the Brownstone meeting in Pittsburg today and tomorrow on Xmerylnass.substack.comCopy linkFacebookEmailNoteOtherWatch the Brownstone meeting in Pittsburg today and tomorrow on X9-12 and 2-5 ET today and similar tomorrow--with all your favorites in the freedom movementMeryl NassNov 01, 20246Share this postWatch the Brownstone meeting in Pittsburg today and tomorrow on Xmerylnass.substack.comCopy linkFacebookEmailNoteOther33Sharehttps://x.com/i/broadcasts/1PlJQbYwnWVxE6Share this postWatch the Brownstone meeting in Pittsburg today and tomorrow on Xmerylnass.substack.comCopy linkFacebookEmailNoteOther33SharePrevious
Hi Meryl! have you seen this? it's old but just found it and I think it's important. Are they using vaxxed men to infertilize women? That would explain why they vax men for HPV, right?
Speaking about Pfizer, have you heard of the Pfizer papers to be kept secret for 70 years but released under judicial order?
"There’s a section of the Pfizer documents in which Pfizer breaks down the adverse events and concludes that women sustain 72% of them. And of those — and these are Pfizer’s words — 16% are quote-unquote “reproductive disorders” compared to 0.49% for men. So they’re very focused on reproduction, on female reproduction.
I keep saying this is a respiratory pathogen. Why are they so focused on sex? At one point, they mate vaccinated male rats and unvaccinated female rats. Then they kill them, and they dissect and look at the cells of their sexual organs. Okay? So they’re very, very focused on mammalian sexuality.
Here’s a fraction of the 20-something different ways Pfizer admits the mRNA jab can dysregulate or affect women’s reproductive health:
• Heavy menstrual bleeding – 27,685 cases
• Menstrual disorder (pain, heavy bleeding, or absence of menstruation) – 22,145 cases
• Menstruation irregular (irregular cycle lengths) – 15,083 cases
• Menstruation delayed – 13,989 cases
• Dysmennorhea (pain during menstruation) – 13,904 cases
• Intermenstrual bleeding (bleeding in between periods) – 12,424 cases
• Amenorrhea (absence of period) – 11,363 cases
• Polymenorrhea (multiple periods) – 9,546 cases
• Vaginal hemorrhage (excessive bleeding of the female reproductive system) – 4,699 cases.
• Oligomenorrhea (infrequent menstrual periods) – 3,437 cases
https://dailyclout.io/dr-naomi-wolf-uncovers-pfizers-depopulation-agenda-as-evidenced-by-its-own-documents/
https://naomiwolf.substack.com/p/the-pfizer-papers-is-available-now
Thank you