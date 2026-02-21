https://waterkeeper.org/news/a-bad-week-for-clean-water-and-public-health-how-president-trumps-glyphosate-executive-order-and-the-2026-farm-bill-threaten-us-all/

On Wednesday, President Trump signed an executive order titled Promoting the National Defense by Ensuring an Adequate Supply of Elemental Phosphorus and Glyphosate-Based Herbicides. Using the Defense Production Act, the order declares glyphosate and elemental phosphorus “critical” to national security and U.S. agriculture.

At first glance, this may sound like a supply chain measure. But in reality, it puts chemical industry profits above public health and clean water.

Why President Trump’s Executive Order on Glyphosate is Dangerous

Instead of addressing decades of independent research by experts linking glyphosate — a widely used herbicide — to cancer, liver damage, endocrine disruption, and other serious health effects, the executive order pushes for more production.

Glyphosate and other pesticides already pollute our water. Studies have shown these toxic chemicals are widespread in streams and rivers. Despite this, the executive order doubles down, prioritizing the chemical industry’s interests over community safety.

Even more alarming, the order grants legal immunity to chemical producers following federal directives. Communities harmed by contamination could find it even harder to hold chemical companies accountable. And, the U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) is now directed to prioritize chemical production even if it increases exposure risks.

The 2026 Farm Bill Further Compounds the Threat to Clean Water and Public Health

The Farm Bill is supposed to protect farmers, land, and water — but the U.S. House Agriculture Committee’s February 2026 draft (H.R. 7567) includes provisions that roll back critical protections, including: