Mary Holland

CEO

Children’s Health Defense

P.S. Please consider making a recurring donation to support CHD’s legal, scientific, educational, and advocacy work. Together, we can and do make a difference in the world!

You Make It Possible

Children’s Health Defense depends on generous donations from our community. Large or small, every donation gets us closer to achieving our goals.

Become a Member | Donate Now

Work for CHD

ChildrensHealthDefense.org

Children’s Health Defense® is a 501(c)(3) non-profit organization. Our mission is ending childhood health epidemics by eliminating toxic exposure. We will restore and protect the health of children by eliminating environmental exposures, holding responsible parties accountable, and establishing safeguards to prevent future harm of children's health. Protecting Children. Exposing Harms. Seeking Justice.

Children’s Health Defense

852 Franklin Ave., Suite 511

Franklin Lakes, New Jersey 07417

Contact Us