Meryl’s CHAOS letter (Critical Health Analysis and OpinionS)

Meryl’s CHAOS letter (Critical Health Analysis and OpinionS)

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John C Blount's avatar
John C Blount
4h

Dr Nass, President Trump is importing Brazilian beef to meet the demands of the US because the O'Biden regime culled the herds to the lowest level of cattle in over 60 years and that, along with the monopoly on meat processing by the Big 4, is causing the price of beef to soar. He will end this once the cattle ranchers have had sufficient time to grow their herds. Trump is not the problem, the black hat nay sayers are.

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Dave Hamilton's avatar
Dave Hamilton
4h

Centralization and limited control of food production, supply and distribution is part of the Zionist and Marxist unconventional warfare being waged on America and the West.

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