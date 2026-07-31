We are mounting a campaign to overturn Governor Ayotte's veto of the on-farm slaughter bill. The legislaure will use a day in November to review the 43 bills that she vetoed. HB396 must go forward!
Get in touch with me if you want to help. We need evey member of the House (400 members) contacted by multiple constituents to make sure they vote for local control of small meat production.
Why is potentially infected meat and livestock from Mexico preferable to health meat and livestock grown by small farmers in the USA?
The USDA prefers to bring in potentially screwworm-infested cows from Mexico and Latin America rather than encourage an increase in US cattle herds. Can USDA possibly explain that? I can—it allows the meatpackers to buy cheaper animals, process them, and sell the meat at sky-high proces to Americans.
Has anyone forgotten that the US’s largest meat processor, JBS, donated $5 million to Trump’s inauguration?
Soon after that donation, USDA speeded up the meat processing lines. USDA had done the exact same thing during COVID when there was a meat shortage, in 2020.
Instead, too little and too late, 2 days ago USDA promised $25 million to build a new factory to produce sterile screwworms, to hopefully mate with the flies and cause the species to die out around the border. This is a 50 year old strategy.
What about JBS, the company that has taken over as the US’ and the world’s biggest beef processor and seller—with over 100 brand names. Here is what Gemini tells us aobut how it got to the top so quickly in Brazil, the world’s largest beef producer currently.
This is the behemoth we are fighting so that small farmers can gain easier access to meat processors, increase their herds, sell locally with federal interference, and begin climbing back to profitability, despite a plelthora of federal regulations designed to bankrupt them. And so we can bypass the mystery meat in supermarkets and buy direct from farmers that we know and trust.
Will you help? We need 267 members of the NH House to vote to override the governor’s veto. We need them to understand what is at stake.
And then we need to bring this bill to every other state, as we rebuild the US food supply and make it nutritious and bountiful again. Join Door to Freedom and Save Our Food and Farms and work with us to make healthy, ample food a reality again in the US.
merylnass@gmail.com
Dr Nass, President Trump is importing Brazilian beef to meet the demands of the US because the O'Biden regime culled the herds to the lowest level of cattle in over 60 years and that, along with the monopoly on meat processing by the Big 4, is causing the price of beef to soar. He will end this once the cattle ranchers have had sufficient time to grow their herds. Trump is not the problem, the black hat nay sayers are.
Centralization and limited control of food production, supply and distribution is part of the Zionist and Marxist unconventional warfare being waged on America and the West.