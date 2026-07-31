Why is potentially infected meat and livestock from Mexico preferable to health meat and livestock grown by small farmers in the USA?



The USDA prefers to bring in potentially screwworm-infested cows from Mexico and Latin America rather than encourage an increase in US cattle herds. Can USDA possibly explain that? I can—it allows the meatpackers to buy cheaper animals, process them, and sell the meat at sky-high proces to Americans.

Has anyone forgotten that the US’s largest meat processor, JBS, donated $5 million to Trump’s inauguration?

Soon after that donation, USDA speeded up the meat processing lines. USDA had done the exact same thing during COVID when there was a meat shortage, in 2020.

Instead, too little and too late, 2 days ago USDA promised $25 million to build a new factory to produce sterile screwworms, to hopefully mate with the flies and cause the species to die out around the border. This is a 50 year old strategy.

What about JBS, the company that has taken over as the US’ and the world’s biggest beef processor and seller—with over 100 brand names. Here is what Gemini tells us aobut how it got to the top so quickly in Brazil, the world’s largest beef producer currently.

This is the behemoth we are fighting so that small farmers can gain easier access to meat processors, increase their herds, sell locally with federal interference, and begin climbing back to profitability, despite a plelthora of federal regulations designed to bankrupt them. And so we can bypass the mystery meat in supermarkets and buy direct from farmers that we know and trust.

Will you help? We need 267 members of the NH House to vote to override the governor’s veto. We need them to understand what is at stake.

And then we need to bring this bill to every other state, as we rebuild the US food supply and make it nutritious and bountiful again. Join Door to Freedom and Save Our Food and Farms and work with us to make healthy, ample food a reality again in the US.

merylnass@gmail.com