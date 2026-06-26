Again, I cannot urge you enough to make Mike Benz a major source for your understanding of the world. Here are his 3 Rogan episodes:

It is interesting that major media did not cover Tulsi’s 2 releases of so-called declassified documents. Was this part of the dog and pony show to make them appear to be much more explosive than they were?

Above, Benz reveals that the largest US companies partner with USAID to carry out its nefarious activities.

Then, in order to contradict the claim made that shutting down USAID cost thousands of lives, Benz points out that USAID, when operational cost possibly millions of lives. USAID was also one of the funders of Peter Daszak’s EcoHealth Alliance and its partner at U.C. Davis, which passed-through money to 31 biolabs around the world, including the Wuhan Institute of Virology. And both EHA and UCD were major promulgators of the One Health psyop.

Benz also shows that since USAID got shut down, 7 countries in Latin America elected so-called right wing leaders who would have been attacked by USAID otherwise.

Benz believes the deep state hopes to supplant X (twitter) with Blue Sky, and that is why it is not banned for children in the UK.

I think this cartoon is fantabulous.

Social media use is the carrot to get adults signed up with digital IDs in the UK right now.

Elon Musk claimed no censorship: “the bird is freed.” Well, my posts don’t get over 100 views, though they used to get tens or hundreds of thousands. I note that Mary Holland and Leslie Manookian, my friends, cannot get posts with over 1,000 views. So what happened to that free bird?

Internews is the $0.5 BILLION dollar/year USAID spin-off that carries out major censorship work in over 50 countries, and still exists even after USAID was shut down. Which federal agency or governments fund it now?

Internews’ CEO Jeanne Bourgault spearheaded a campaign to starve “unfriendly” media of advertising revenue. This led to the loss of 99% of Breitbart’s advertising $ and starved the Federalist magazine and many other outlets that challenged the State Dept/NSC’s policy goals—which, by the way, varied. Sometimes we supported ISIS, sometimes we fought them, for example.

Now the below is interesting. It would appear that the DNI office has a lot more info on the role of former DNI, Avril Haines, that it failed to release—and she worked hand in glove with Fauci as part of the origins coverup and horrific COVID response, as well as, possibly, its creation.

Benz said that countering disinformation was so lucrative that it rapidly became a $30 Billion industry.

And here we see how the censorship is not confined to covid or politicians, but it is critical to control the information stream about climate change.