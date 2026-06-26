We did not get to many of the Mike Benz slides for my show yesterday, so here they are
Most of these are from Mike's tweets: @MikeBenzCyber
Again, I cannot urge you enough to make Mike Benz a major source for your understanding of the world. Here are his 3 Rogan episodes:
It is interesting that major media did not cover Tulsi’s 2 releases of so-called declassified documents. Was this part of the dog and pony show to make them appear to be much more explosive than they were?
Above, Benz reveals that the largest US companies partner with USAID to carry out its nefarious activities.
Then, in order to contradict the claim made that shutting down USAID cost thousands of lives, Benz points out that USAID, when operational cost possibly millions of lives. USAID was also one of the funders of Peter Daszak’s EcoHealth Alliance and its partner at U.C. Davis, which passed-through money to 31 biolabs around the world, including the Wuhan Institute of Virology. And both EHA and UCD were major promulgators of the One Health psyop.
Benz also shows that since USAID got shut down, 7 countries in Latin America elected so-called right wing leaders who would have been attacked by USAID otherwise.
Benz believes the deep state hopes to supplant X (twitter) with Blue Sky, and that is why it is not banned for children in the UK.
I think this cartoon is fantabulous.
Social media use is the carrot to get adults signed up with digital IDs in the UK right now.
Elon Musk claimed no censorship: “the bird is freed.” Well, my posts don’t get over 100 views, though they used to get tens or hundreds of thousands. I note that Mary Holland and Leslie Manookian, my friends, cannot get posts with over 1,000 views. So what happened to that free bird?
Internews is the $0.5 BILLION dollar/year USAID spin-off that carries out major censorship work in over 50 countries, and still exists even after USAID was shut down. Which federal agency or governments fund it now?
Internews’ CEO Jeanne Bourgault spearheaded a campaign to starve “unfriendly” media of advertising revenue. This led to the loss of 99% of Breitbart’s advertising $ and starved the Federalist magazine and many other outlets that challenged the State Dept/NSC’s policy goals—which, by the way, varied. Sometimes we supported ISIS, sometimes we fought them, for example.
Now the below is interesting. It would appear that the DNI office has a lot more info on the role of former DNI, Avril Haines, that it failed to release—and she worked hand in glove with Fauci as part of the origins coverup and horrific COVID response, as well as, possibly, its creation.
Benz said that countering disinformation was so lucrative that it rapidly became a $30 Billion industry.
And here we see how the censorship is not confined to covid or politicians, but it is critical to control the information stream about climate change.
As one becomes more and more aware of what's going on behind the scenes, one sees a very dark, internationally-connected deep state militaristically intent on acquisition and control with a core of eugenics-- rule by elites and sidelining the rest of us-- as a driving momentum.
Keeping up with everything is bewildering. Digesting it and yet remaining positive, after understanding that the world isn't at all what we thought it was and that dark forces want to control us, is a delicate balancing act.
As for Elon Musk ... the blogger Iain Davis has written a book, "The Technocratic Dark State," that asserts that the technocrats (like Elon) are alive and well in Silicon Valley and beyond and are the surveillance state coming from the right, as the WEF and UN, etc., can be seen as the surveillance state coming from the left. Musk and others aren't going to come out directly and tell us what they're doing.
It's about management and one can't manage what one can't inventory. Davis also ties in our debt-based monetary system with the moves to make stablecoins a day-facto currency that is NOT issued or regulated by the US government, as is constitutionally required, and coincidentally absorbs the US debt through its link to US Treasuries, and incidentally would allow for "interoperable" surveillance that allows for a work-around of the Constitution. John Titus gives an excellent interview of Davis that serves as a summary of Davis' research. https://iaindavis.com/the-technocratic-dark-state-john-titus/
One important thing to understand is that Trump and company are not at all saving us from the deep state but are very much a part of it, as evidenced by the Silicon Valley technocrats Trump has surrounded himself with. I say this as someone who at one time hoped that this administration would be working for the people; this isn't TDS.
Thank you Dr. Nass for your hard work.
Karl Marx worked as a European correspondent for the New York Tribune—a prominent Republican newspaper. Marx was an admirer of the Republican Party and Abe Lincoln. American bankers financed the Bolshevik Revolution. Americans were ultimately responsible for the Soviet Union and 70 years of communism in Europe. American ideas inspired Hitler and the German Nazis and led to the holocaust. Americans also inspired Mao Tse Tung and the Chinese Communist Party. America had a huge influence on the genocide of the Armenians. The so-called Spanish Flu likely originated in America. America produced Charles Manson, Ted Bundy and over 3,000 documented serial killers. The US launched wars of aggression in Korea, Vietnam, Iraq and Afghanistan. The US created Mai Lai and many,many other undocumented atrocities. The US funded al-Qaeda, the Taliban and ISIS. The US normalized homosexuality and spread it and cultural Marxism around the world. The Satanic Temple is headquartered in the US. Why is it so hard for people to grasp that the covid "pandemic" was likely created by the US along with the mRNA shots?