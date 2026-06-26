Meryl’s CHAOS letter (Critical Health Analysis and OpinionS)

Meryl’s CHAOS letter (Critical Health Analysis and OpinionS)

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Jim Reagen's avatar
Jim Reagen
9h

As one becomes more and more aware of what's going on behind the scenes, one sees a very dark, internationally-connected deep state militaristically intent on acquisition and control with a core of eugenics-- rule by elites and sidelining the rest of us-- as a driving momentum.

Keeping up with everything is bewildering. Digesting it and yet remaining positive, after understanding that the world isn't at all what we thought it was and that dark forces want to control us, is a delicate balancing act.

As for Elon Musk ... the blogger Iain Davis has written a book, "The Technocratic Dark State," that asserts that the technocrats (like Elon) are alive and well in Silicon Valley and beyond and are the surveillance state coming from the right, as the WEF and UN, etc., can be seen as the surveillance state coming from the left. Musk and others aren't going to come out directly and tell us what they're doing.

It's about management and one can't manage what one can't inventory. Davis also ties in our debt-based monetary system with the moves to make stablecoins a day-facto currency that is NOT issued or regulated by the US government, as is constitutionally required, and coincidentally absorbs the US debt through its link to US Treasuries, and incidentally would allow for "interoperable" surveillance that allows for a work-around of the Constitution. John Titus gives an excellent interview of Davis that serves as a summary of Davis' research. https://iaindavis.com/the-technocratic-dark-state-john-titus/

One important thing to understand is that Trump and company are not at all saving us from the deep state but are very much a part of it, as evidenced by the Silicon Valley technocrats Trump has surrounded himself with. I say this as someone who at one time hoped that this administration would be working for the people; this isn't TDS.

Thank you Dr. Nass for your hard work.

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AwakeNotWoke's avatar
AwakeNotWoke
8h

Karl Marx worked as a European correspondent for the New York Tribune—a prominent Republican newspaper. Marx was an admirer of the Republican Party and Abe Lincoln. American bankers financed the Bolshevik Revolution. Americans were ultimately responsible for the Soviet Union and 70 years of communism in Europe. American ideas inspired Hitler and the German Nazis and led to the holocaust. Americans also inspired Mao Tse Tung and the Chinese Communist Party. America had a huge influence on the genocide of the Armenians. The so-called Spanish Flu likely originated in America. America produced Charles Manson, Ted Bundy and over 3,000 documented serial killers. The US launched wars of aggression in Korea, Vietnam, Iraq and Afghanistan. The US created Mai Lai and many,many other undocumented atrocities. The US funded al-Qaeda, the Taliban and ISIS. The US normalized homosexuality and spread it and cultural Marxism around the world. The Satanic Temple is headquartered in the US. Why is it so hard for people to grasp that the covid "pandemic" was likely created by the US along with the mRNA shots?

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