We need to understand what we pay in transaction costs for what we buy--it is considerable and while the costs are mostly hidden now, using cash could make things cheaper in future
I did not know all this so maybe you don't either. Hidden costs can also increase without you knowing it.
The answers come from Google AI, which I have lightly edited. After posting, I just saw this headline. I must be psychic.
What are the different transaction costs for different purchase methods?
When you buy something, the payment method you choose triggers a unique set of behind-the-scenes fees known as transaction costs. Merchants usually absorb these costs, but they can influence minimum purchase requirements or lead to cash discounts.
The transaction costs for the most common purchase methods generally break down as follows:
1. Credit Cards
Credit cards carry the highest transaction costs for merchants, typically ranging from 1.5% to 3.5% of the total purchase amount per transaction. This fee (often called the interchange or merchant fee) is split among the card issuer, the payment network (Visa, Mastercard, Amex), and the payment processor.
Premium Cards: Cards offering heavy rewards, cash back, or travel perks carry higher interchange fees that the merchant must pay.
Card-Not-Present (CNP): Online purchases, over-the-phone orders, and invoice payments have higher fees (often closer to 3.5% plus a flat $0.30 fee) because the risk of fraud is statistically higher when a physical card isn’t dipped or tapped.
In-Person (Card-Present): Processors charge a blended rate of roughly 2.29%+$0.09 per transaction.
Online or Manually Entered (Card-Not-Present): Rates rise to 2.89%+$0.29 to 3.5%+$0.49 due to higher fraud risks.
2. Debit Cards
Debit card transactions are significantly cheaper to process than credit cards, usually averaging 0.5% to 1.0%, or a low flat fee (such as $0.20 to $0.25 per transaction).
The Cap: In the United States, federal regulations (specifically the Durbin Amendment) cap the interchange fees that large banks can charge for debit transactions, keeping costs predictable for businesses.
Pin vs. Signature: Routing a debit card through a PIN network is typically a flat, low fee, whereas running it as a credit card (signature) defaults to a percentage-based fee.
3. Cash
While cash feels “free,” it carries indirect operational costs rather than direct digital processing fees.
4. ACH (Automated Clearing House) / Bank Transfers
ACH transfers move money directly from one bank account to another. It is one of the most cost-effective methods for large transactions, usually costing a flat fee of $0.20 to $1.50 per transaction, or a tiny percentage capped at a few dollars.
Best For: Recurring bills, high-ticket business-to-business (B2B) payments, and memberships.
Trade-off: Settlement is not instant; it typically takes 1 to 3 business days to clear, though same-day ACH options are expanding for a slightly higher fee.
5. Digital Wallets (Apple Pay, Google Pay)
For the consumer, these are extensions of existing cards. For the merchant, the cost depends on the underlying funding source.
Card-Linked: If a digital wallet uses a linked Visa credit card, the merchant pays the standard credit card transaction rate. However, because tokenization makes these transactions highly secure, fraud risks drop, which can sometimes keep rates on the lower end of the credit spectrum.
6. Mobile Payment Apps (Venmo, PayPal, Cash App)
Peer-to-Peer (P2P): Generally free for personal use if funded by a bank account or debit card.
Business/Commercial Use: If you use these apps to purchase goods under a business profile, the apps charge the merchant a fee similar to credit cards—typically 1.9% to 2.9% plus a fixed fee (around $0.10 to $0.30).
Summary View: If you buy a $100 item, a merchant might keep $99.50 if you use a standard debit card, $97.00 if you use a premium credit card, and the full $100 if you use cash—though they will later spend time and resources physically securing and depositing that cash.
How to avoid or minimize transaction fees when buying goods?
To avoid or minimize transaction fees when buying goods, you can change how you pay, where you shop, or how you handle international transactions. [1, 2]
1. Optimize Your Payment Method
Use Cash or Debit: Many local businesses (like gas stations or restaurants) offer discounts of 2% to 4% if you pay with cash or a debit card instead of a credit card. [1, 2, 3, 4]
Pay via Bank Transfer (ACH): For large purchases like rent, tuition, or vehicles, choose direct bank routing to avoid heavy card convenience fees. [1, 2, 3]
Leverage Fee-Free Credit Cards: Use rewards credit cards that earn cash back (e.g., 2% flat rate) to effectively offset any built-in transaction costs passed down by retailers. [1, 2, 3]
2. Avoid International and Foreign Exchange Fees when overseas
Get a No-Foreign-Transaction-Fee Card: Standard credit cards charge a 3% fee when buying from international sites or traveling. Swap to a card that explicitly waives this fee. [1, 2, 3, 4]
Always Pay in local Currency: When traveling or shopping online abroad, card terminals will ask if you want to pay in USD or the local currency (Dynamic Currency Conversion). Always choose the local currency. The merchant’s USD conversion rate includes a heavily marked-up fee. [1, 2, 3, 4, 5]
I only use cash for local transactions.
Thanks for yet another timely article, with info we can all use.
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Cash, and barter, are the only ways we can maintain privacy in our transactions.
Without privacy, there is no freedom.
The Founders knew this which is why thy added the Bill of Rights, including Amendment IV, to the Constitution.
U.S. Constitution, Amendment IV
"The right of the people to be secure in their persons, houses papers and effects [that includes our personal tacking & monitoring device most of us have been lured into PAYING for, computer, and automobile] against unreasonable searches and seizures SHALL NOT BE VIOLATED,
and no Warrants shall issue but upon probable cause, supported by Oath or affirmation, and particularly describing the place to be searched, and the persons or things to be seized."
Specific protections of the Rights of We the actual People were not included among the first seven articles of the Constitution, because the government of the federation of our "Free and Independent States" created by the Constitution had ONLY the powers delegated to it by We the People, acting through our agents in each State - and no others.
Reading the Constitution makes this clear. But the framers of the Constitution also explained this in the extensive discussions and explanations of that legal instrument, encouraging it's ratification by each State.
Corporations are not "persons", obviously, and have no more authority to violate your privacy than an actual person does.
In fact, the States that issue a corporate charter sis supposed to monitor their creations, and make sure that corporations are not exceeding the limits of their charter, nor violating laws, nor infringing on the Rights of actual people.
Hale vs. Henkel (1906) SC US
"he individual may stand upon his constitutional rights as a citizen. He is entitled to carry on his private business in his own way. His power to contract is unlimited. He owes no duty to the state or to his neighbors to divulge his business, or to open his doors to an investigation, ... He owes no such duty to the state, since he receives nothing therefrom, beyond the protection of his life and property. His rights are such as existed by the law of the land long antecedent to the organization of the state, and can only be taken from him by due process of law, and in accordance with the Constitution. ... He owes nothing to the public so long as he does not trespass upon their rights.
Upon the other hand, the corporation is a creature of the state. It is presumed to be incorporated for the benefit of the public. It receives certain special privileges and franchises, and holds them subject to the laws of the state and the limitations of its charter. Its powers are limited by law. It can make no contract not authorized by its charter. Its rights to act as a corporation are only preserved to it so long as it obeys the laws of its creation.
There is a reserved right in the legislature to investigate its contracts and find out whether it has exceeded its powers. ...a state, having chartered a corporation to make use of certain franchises, ...[has the authority and the obligation] inquire how these franchises had been employed, and whether they had been abused..."
Corporate charters are not licenses to break the law, nor to violate our Rights.
And government '...cannot do indirectly what it cannot do directly'. Just as hiring a hit man to murder someone makes the one doing the hiring also guilty of murder. Yet government, including police reportedly buy private information - including financial transactions, purchases, internet search histories, etc, from corporations.
This is blatantly unConstitutional.
The best way to protect ourselves include: -to limit use of or ditch the spy & tracking device we've been convinced we can't live without, -refuse to buy any automobile with a remote control 'kill switch' (better yet, no tracking or monitoring software), and to use cash whenever practical.
'Knowledge is Power.'