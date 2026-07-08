Meryl’s CHAOS letter (Critical Health Analysis and OpinionS)

Meryl’s CHAOS letter (Critical Health Analysis and OpinionS)

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Diamond's avatar
Diamond
6h

I only use cash for local transactions.

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DRK
4h

Thanks for yet another timely article, with info we can all use.

.

Cash, and barter, are the only ways we can maintain privacy in our transactions.

Without privacy, there is no freedom.

The Founders knew this which is why thy added the Bill of Rights, including Amendment IV, to the Constitution.

U.S. Constitution, Amendment IV

"The right of the people to be secure in their persons, houses papers and effects [that includes our personal tacking & monitoring device most of us have been lured into PAYING for, computer, and automobile] against unreasonable searches and seizures SHALL NOT BE VIOLATED,

and no Warrants shall issue but upon probable cause, supported by Oath or affirmation, and particularly describing the place to be searched, and the persons or things to be seized."

Specific protections of the Rights of We the actual People were not included among the first seven articles of the Constitution, because the government of the federation of our "Free and Independent States" created by the Constitution had ONLY the powers delegated to it by We the People, acting through our agents in each State - and no others.

Reading the Constitution makes this clear. But the framers of the Constitution also explained this in the extensive discussions and explanations of that legal instrument, encouraging it's ratification by each State.

Corporations are not "persons", obviously, and have no more authority to violate your privacy than an actual person does.

In fact, the States that issue a corporate charter sis supposed to monitor their creations, and make sure that corporations are not exceeding the limits of their charter, nor violating laws, nor infringing on the Rights of actual people.

Hale vs. Henkel (1906) SC US

"he individual may stand upon his constitutional rights as a citizen. He is entitled to carry on his private business in his own way. His power to contract is unlimited. He owes no duty to the state or to his neighbors to divulge his business, or to open his doors to an investigation, ... He owes no such duty to the state, since he receives nothing therefrom, beyond the protection of his life and property. His rights are such as existed by the law of the land long antecedent to the organization of the state, and can only be taken from him by due process of law, and in accordance with the Constitution. ... He owes nothing to the public so long as he does not trespass upon their rights.

Upon the other hand, the corporation is a creature of the state. It is presumed to be incorporated for the benefit of the public. It receives certain special privileges and franchises, and holds them subject to the laws of the state and the limitations of its charter. Its powers are limited by law. It can make no contract not authorized by its charter. Its rights to act as a corporation are only preserved to it so long as it obeys the laws of its creation.

There is a reserved right in the legislature to investigate its contracts and find out whether it has exceeded its powers. ...a state, having chartered a corporation to make use of certain franchises, ...[has the authority and the obligation] inquire how these franchises had been employed, and whether they had been abused..."

Corporate charters are not licenses to break the law, nor to violate our Rights.

And government '...cannot do indirectly what it cannot do directly'. Just as hiring a hit man to murder someone makes the one doing the hiring also guilty of murder. Yet government, including police reportedly buy private information - including financial transactions, purchases, internet search histories, etc, from corporations.

This is blatantly unConstitutional.

The best way to protect ourselves include: -to limit use of or ditch the spy & tracking device we've been convinced we can't live without, -refuse to buy any automobile with a remote control 'kill switch' (better yet, no tracking or monitoring software), and to use cash whenever practical.

'Knowledge is Power.'

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