We must never again allow the deliberate manufacturing of hatred.
Great post by Josh Stylman
Joshua Stylman
Empty Gestures
Reality engineering requires three components: institutional power to create the narrative, social pressure to enforce it, and the deliberate persecution of anyone who challenges either. The COVID era provided the perfect case study in how this machinery operates - and revealed how performative activism serves as its most potent enforcement mechanism…
I am unvaccinated and they said many horrible things about us as a group. But who is in the right now. And while I wish nothing bad to happen to those with the shots on board they are paying a much higher price than just hatred and name calling etc. I am in a much better spot and always will be. 🌺
I would like to see the officials of the so-called "health care" agencies, the "influencers", the TV and radio "personalities" and the comedians, musicians and "stars" of stage and screen publicly apologize for behaving like fascists on steroids. I would also like to see them return the money they were paid to demonize, torment, bully and threaten innocent citizens who were able to think critically and avoid the poisoned needle. I would like to see Pharma management execs give back the money they were paid to manufacture poisons forced on us. Only if they make reparations for what they inflicted on us and our loved ones should we even think of forgiving them. Let's start with psychopath Fauci returning all the money he was paid to push vaccines. He made 5 Million in one year, and many millions in other years. Maybe the money could in some small way help the millions of vx-damaged citizens, and the families of those murdered by vaccines.