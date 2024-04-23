We shined the light on the HR amendments and the pandemic, treaty and many Yeah bad things have been removed in the new drafts
But their plan is the same, and like the lockdowns, it is one step back and two steps forward for the globalists
But their plan to take over everything in the world using one health of course remains.
I will be writing much more about that over the next few days.
Nice Dr. Nass!
We need to STOP this entirely and pull out from the WHO. They will make semantic changes now and then reinsert them later.
The dictator general told the stakeholder nations that if they didn't agree with the changes he wanted to implement, then they would be left out of the negotiations. Let's see, bully them to accept the not wanted changes and then once done, take away their freedoms. This is evil in its purest form and the fact that we have a president that has and will commit treason and nothing is being done about it is just despicable. Thank you Dr. Nass for your hard work and dedication, it is greatly appreciated.