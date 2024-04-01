Mobilize for Sovereignty: No WHO
WASHINGTON—In less than two months, 55 days to be exact, the World Health Organization (WHO) will gather in Geneva for the 77th annual World Health Assembly. Members of the WHO, including 194 nations, will vote on two treaties that absolutely threaten national sovereignty and our personal health freedoms…
Webinar on the WHO tonight
I recently wrote to my Senators, one has responded:
Responding to your message
Date:
Office of U.S. Senator John Hickenlooper (donotreply@hickenlooper.senate.gov) amandatrefry@yahoo.com
Monday, April 1, 2024 at 09:52 AM MDT
Dear Mrs. Trefry,
April 1, 2024
Thank you for taking the time to contact us regarding changes to the International Health Regulations (IHR) under consideration by the World Health Organization (WHO). We always appreciate hearing from Coloradans, as it helps us better represent our great state in the United States Senate.
The World Health Assembly—the decision-making body of the WHO—met for its annual summit in May. This focus of this year’s summit was strengthening the WHO’s ability to respond to health emergencies and future pandemics. Included in this discussion were several proposed amendments to the IHR.
The U.S. adopted amendments will increase requirements for member countries to report outbreaks in their countries. These amendments will not give the WHO the ability to interfere with health policy decisions in the United States or any individual country. Each member country still has control over its domestic healthcare policies. Please know we will keep your thoughts in mind as we review any related measures in the Senate.
We always value hearing directly from Coloradans and hope you will continue to share your thoughts as we work together for Colorado and our country. For more information about our priorities, please visit our website at www.hickenlooper.senate.gov . Again, thank you for reaching out.
Sincerely,
John Hickenlooper United States Senator
