Meryl’s CHAOS letter (Critical Health Analysis and OpinionS)

Meryl’s CHAOS letter (Critical Health Analysis and OpinionS)

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Mark Brody's avatar
Mark Brody
15h

The number one health problem in the world is the failure of WEF members to eat enough lab grown meat - so say all non-WEF members. WEF should begin by putting all their members on a strict lab-grown meat/GMO/bio-engineered diet at once. I believe this will persuade the public of what it needs to be persuaded of. I dare them.

Reply
Share
8 replies
Bonnie Jarman's avatar
Bonnie Jarman
15h

Support local farmers and ranchers and buy meat from them.

Reply
Share
2 replies
78 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Meryl Nass · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture