https://www.wsj.com/business/davos-klaus-schwab-downfall-a54b4211

This WSJ article simply goes into greater detail about the skirmishes between Klaus, his Board and the investigations—suggesting the $500 million/year the WEF was bringing in will be dropping as its reputation has been increasingly tarnished.

Meanwhile, elsewhere in Geneva, Tedros announces his own management shakeup. Clown-like Michael Ryan and Maria van Kerkhove (who got her PhD under Neal Ferguson) are out, as is Bruce Aylward.

Sir Dr. Jeremy Farrar 007 [license to kill with HCQ overdoses] is elevated to the #2 position, just below Tedros. Presumably this will make it easier for him to run the organization and try to keep things together, calling in his chips from Wellcome, Gates Foundation and other big money and spy entities with whom he has been involved.

https://healthpolicy-watch.news/who-director-general-shakes-up-agency-with-brand-new-leadership-team/

Jeremy’s job as Chief Scientist will be replaced by Dr Sylvie Briand, former director of WHO’s Epidemic and Pandemic Preparedness and Prevention Department and current director of the Global Pandemic Preparedness and Monitoring Board, an “independent” body co-convened by the WHO and the World Bank to ensure preparedness for global health crises…

Facing a $600 million shortfall in 2025 and a $1.7 billion funding gap for the 2026-27 biennium, according to the latest estimates, the WHO reorganisation would cut the number of departments at headquarters by nearly half – from 76 department directors as of January 2025 to around 34 departments and directors, according to the new organogram…. “Decisions about which directors will lead which departments will be made following the World Health Assembly. That, I know, will also be tough, given the downsizing from 76 to 34 departments,” Tedros said in his message to PBAC members. “I emphasize that our focus on strengthening our country offices is unchanged, although we do plan to close some offices in high-income countries that no longer need in-country support.” Along with that, cuts of 30-40% in the nearly 2600 rank-and-file WHO staff at headquarters are also likely, analysts have predicted, based on WHO’s existing budget shortfall there, the biggest in the organization. “We anticipate that the most significant staff reductions will be at headquarters, while regional offices will also be affected to varying degrees,” Tedros told PBAC, adding that WHO has introduced “a range of support mechanisms, and we are committed to supporting the mental health and well-being of all our colleagues.”

https://healthpolicy-watch.news/whos-samira-asma-reportedly-leaving-tedros-leadership-team-unaids-nixes-merger-with-who/

In April, WHO’s leadership revealed that the organisation was facing a $600 million budget deficit for 2025, including a salary gap of about $333 million, one half of that at headquarters. For the upcoming 2026-2027 biennium, the problems are even more severe, with an estimated $1.8-1.9 billion deficit projected over the two-year budget period. Since the crisis began, WHO officials have reduced their 2026-27 projected budget from $5.3 billion to $4.9 and then $4.2 billion as of May 2025. But in a WHO member state briefing on 22 April, European Union member states questioned if even the $4.2 billion budget target is feasible, in light of the current circumstances. “Is this a realistic budget scenario? Can WHO advise on progress towards the $1.8 billion target [of additional fund-raising], and provide details on the actions to achieve this?” the 27 EU members asked in a joint statement.

So if the EU is correct, the WHO only expects to receive about half of the money originally budgeted. Which confirms that a lot of additional funding is also being withheld, since the US paid less than 20% of overall funds.