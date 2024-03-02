Share this postWhat DID the Nurses See? A must-read book and must-see cartoon by Anne Gibbonsmerylnass.substack.comCopy linkFacebookEmailNoteOtherWhat DID the Nurses See? A must-read book and must-see cartoon by Anne GibbonsMeryl NassMar 02, 2024193Share this postWhat DID the Nurses See? A must-read book and must-see cartoon by Anne Gibbonsmerylnass.substack.comCopy linkFacebookEmailNoteOther62ShareAnne Can't Stand It!WHAT THE NURSES SAWWHAT THE NURSES SAW by Ken McCarthyAnne Can't Stand It! is a reader-supported publication. To receive new posts and support my work, consider becoming a free or paid subscriber…Read more20 days ago · 16 likes · 7 comments · Anne Gibbonshttps://www.amazon.com/What-Nurses-Saw-Investigation-Corruption/dp/B0CPQVTDRT193Share this postWhat DID the Nurses See? A must-read book and must-see cartoon by Anne Gibbonsmerylnass.substack.comCopy linkFacebookEmailNoteOther62SharePreviousNext
After being a nurse for 37 years which included several years teaching and training at a university, I witnessed this first hand with my daughter in December 2021. I never thought I would see pure evil in the profession I loved,yet there it was. Fortunately I was able to recognize the attempted murder and able to save my daughter before they were able to carry out their plan. This explains why they fired or forced out any nurse who refused to take the vaccine. Those with the ability to be free thinkers would never go along with a genocide plan.
and did I mention THEY were part of the LIE that killed and maimed and destroyed so many
economically that many took their own lives
It was criminal
It was DELIBERATE and CALCULATED GENOCIDE
When there was and still is an alternative THEY chose DEATH, MAIMING and
destruction of the economy
THEY can STOP the sob stories about their heroics
I can only imagine what my mother and father, both in health care professions would have
thought about the LIES of the majority of the 'medical' community
A pox on them and the ugly nags they rode in on