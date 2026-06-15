Meryl’s CHAOS letter (Critical Health Analysis and OpinionS)

Meryl’s CHAOS letter (Critical Health Analysis and OpinionS)

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W. Campbell Douglass, MD, MS's avatar
W. Campbell Douglass, MD, MS
6h

Hi Meryl. I found this:

CTR almost certainly stands for Cooperative Threat Reduction — the U.S. Department of Defense program, established by the Nunn-Lugar Act of 1991.

The program was created after the Soviet collapse to help secure, dismantle, and account for weapons of mass destruction - biological, chemical, and nuclear - across former Soviet states.

Its biological component apparently funded the upgrading and securing of the pathogen-handling labs — including in Ukraine.

Looks like “CTR-supported labs” has been swept into the broader “Ukraine biolabs” discourse since ~2022.

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Jon Olsen's avatar
Jon Olsen
6h

Good sleuthing!

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