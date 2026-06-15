I have blown up the 4 pages by cutting them to make them legible, which is why there are 9 images below.

Note the lack of dates on these documents.

Note the significant redactions.

Note that it is unclear who wrote these documents, to whom they were intended, and the purpose for them.

Note that in 2022 Russia captured at least one of these biolabs, and soon presented the UN with some evidence and a list of potentially offensive pathogens contained there, which was mostly ignored at the time.

This first page seems focused on blaming the Russians (Pre-1991 “Soviets”) for the existence of the Kharkiv lab, which the Russians presumably had captured when this page was written. Thus this page appears to provide a cover story for the lab.

I don’t know what CTR stands for below. This next page also seems part of the same cover story.

40 labs in little Ukraine—what were we thinking?

Storage of BW pathogens from the Soviet era, 35 plus years ago—did the author really think that explanation would fly? Probably not, but it would work for the controlled media in the west, who would find some way to favorably spin it. Why did Ukraine scientists need training in biocontainment unless they were continuing to work with dangerous pathogens, in which case “storage” is not an adequate explanation.

Does point three mean that the trained Ukrainian scientists and technicians would receive EDP certification when completing the training? Hmmm.

The list of pathogens is significant. They are potential BW agents. Newcastle disease and African Swine Fever (both incorrectly named) have allegedly been used against Cuba in decades past.

Below 13 cities are listed which housed biolabs. Only Odessa is listed as having a high-containment BSL-3 lab. The others are all listed as BSL-2, including the lab in Kharkiv, where some of those BW agents were found by the Russians after they invaded. But you don’t work with those pathogens under BSL-2 conditions—it’s not allowed in the US, and international scientists are not stupid; they have no intention of dying from their research; and they will use the level of containment necessary to protect themselves.

So either there are more labs (since we have been told there are 40, not 13) and/or the information below is incomplete or misinformation.

One wonders why the document admits there is storage of actual bioweapons in Odessa. Maybe in order to encourage the US to provide more weapons or other protection to the Odessa area against Russian attacks? Just speculating.

Below 4 labs are listed that the US built. What about the other 36?

Each was relatively cheap, less than $3.5 million, yet each had applied for or received a permit for working with dangerous organisms. I wonder how these high containment labs could be built for these relatively small sums. Particularly since a US contractor, Black and Veatch, managed the design-build.

I looked up Black and Veatch on USA Spending and found the following, which suggests a considerable amount (around $92-140 million) went to Black and Veatch biodefense contracts in Ukraine during the 2008-2013 era.

Wikipedia, however, suggests that between 2008 and 2013, the total spent by the US on “biodefense” in Ukraine could have crept up to $4 billion—hundreds of times more than is suggested by the release of the page below.

So you can see why I am skeptical about the amounts listed below.

Below is about the Odessa lab, completed and permitted by 2010 for a pittance.

The list of partners for the US-supported Ukraine biolabs is no surprise. Or rather, it makes plenty of sense if $4 billion is being spread around, and makes no sense at all if only $10 million was being spent, which is more than the alleged cost for the 4 biolabs detailed above. Biodefense is very good business and it makes lots of friends.

I got into the field of biological warfare in 1988 or ‘89 because I was given a contract to read between Professor Curtis Thorne at U Mass and the Biological Defense Research Program of DOD, to produce a better anthrax vaccine. That was how the contract was titled. But when I read the actual proposal (which was a continuation of ongoing research for a number of years) it had nothing to do with vaccines. In other words, the contract title was designed to throw people off. The research was really about moving plasmids between different Bacillus species, which was a primitive form of genetic engineering that could produce a “gain of function” for anthrax bacteria.

So I learned that in the biodefense aka biowarfare field, one should never rely on a project title to explain what the research is really about.

Below are project titles, which may or may not reflect what those projects were really about.

Note that whoever appended comments (with blue background) in the Director of National Intelligence’s office used the plural regarding biocontainment labs in Ukraine paid for by the US. Thus there is more than just the one in Odessa. I emphasize this because the biocontainment issue has been minimized by some pundits on twitter.

Bottom line: there is nothing juicy in the 4 released pages that has not been revealed previously. However, the truth probably is juicy, and I look forward to more meaningful releases and a list of the 120 biolabs we funded.