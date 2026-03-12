The US Treasury has run out of fire power and oil is finding its natural price level given the unfolding global crisis unleashed by Trump and his boss.
(BTW I voted for Trump and can't tell you how disappointed I am. I was a single-issue voter: no more wars).
I wouldn't make too much of each blip. Sunday evening crude went up to almost 120, then by Monday morning it was down in the 90s. The Oil Volatility Index (OVX) is at an incredibly high 121, pricing in daily moves of 7% or more. Expect this kind of crazy volatility for the time being.
