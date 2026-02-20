You know that I have had it up to here with everything that is going on regarding pesticides. The more I learn, the more exasperated I get.

Then there is the insanity of a potential war on Iran—for what exactly? What goal would allow us to end such a war or prevent one in the first place? Pakistan promised to share its nukes with Iran should it be attacked, and Russia has become a closer ally to Iran—and could also supply it with weapons. Those MACH 10+ Oreshniks, which cannot be stopped by any antimissile defense, are nothing to sneeze at.

Since we have used Ukraine as a proxy for our/NATO’s war on Russia, might Russia use Iran as a proxy to make war on us? Turnabout (retaliation) is fair play, it’s said. Greenland, Venezuela, Ukraine… some countries might think the US government finally needs to be taught a good lesson, and now’s the time.

Then there are the hidden Epstein files, despite Congress passing a law to release them—where our highest legal officials are the ones blocking compliance. And the Epstein network appears to reach into the highest levels of government (in multiple countries), banking, international organizations, etc. Are we being ruled, and our institutions run by psychopaths and pedophiles?

It usually feels like we are hanging out in Alice’s Wonderland:

‘“Oh, you can’t help that,” said the cat. “We’re all mad here.”’

And…

‘“When I use a word,” Humpty Dumpty said in rather a scornful tone, “it means what I choose it to mean – neither more nor less.”’

So we have yesterday’s Executive Order, which has the binding force of law (at least during the current administration) and makes phosphorous and glyphosate national defense imperatives. In other words, the E.O. claimed that the 1950 Korean War-era Defense Production Act gives the President the right to convey special favors to the companies producing phosphorous and glyphosate in the US. Because this is necessary to defend the nation. Right.

One purpose of the E.O. was to advantage Bayer/Monsanto’s US-made glyphosate relative to readily available Chinese-made glyphosate, since there is no patent protection for this 50 year old molecule.

A second purpose was to signal loudly to the Supreme Court that glyphosate is critical to the US, and so the Supremes should not rule against Monsanto in its Durnell litigation, since Bayer/Monsanto has threatened to stop making glyphosate if it fails to obtain liability protection, by hook or by crook.

A third purpose was to provide some type of immunity and benefits to Bayer/Monsanto and any other company producing phosphorous or glyphosate, which includes at least the company Israel Chemical Limited, or ICL. (h/t Alexis Baden-Mayer) IICL’s North American headquarters just happens to be in Saint Louis, Missouri. Same location as Bayer/Monsanto’s North American headquarters. The Israeli government has sprayed glyphosate on Gaza, and used white phosphorous in its war on the population. Guess what? Both of them make white phosphorous.

How much immunity? Those studying this question have not provided a definitive answer. George Kimbrell at Center for Food Safety says the effect would be marginal. But Monsanto watcher and expert Carey Gillam points out the immunity could be expansive:

“Immunity” issues Trump’s order contains a clause that “confers all immunity provided for in section 707 of the Act (50 U.S.C. 4557)” and states that “domestic producers of elemental phosphorus and glyphosate-based herbicides are required to comply with this order.” The Act cited states that “no person shall be held liable” for “any act” resulting from compliance with an order issued pursuant to that law.

A fourth purpose is to ensure that the horrible product white phosphous continues to made, in quantities desired by the government. Don’t forget that President Trump wants to increase the defense budget to $1.5 trillion a year. And he enjoys sabre-rattling.

In 2012, the government put out a solicitation for 180,000 pounds of white phosphorous. What does it do? Is the stuff even legal to use? AI:

The US government says it is legal to use it to create a smoke. From AI:

The smoke is effective at blocking visible light and infrared systems, providing cover for troop movements. U.S. forces have used them in various conflicts, including in the Battle of Fallujah, Iraq, where they were described as a "potent psychological weapon" to force insurgents out of entrenched positions so they could be engaged with high explosives (a tactic referred to as "shake and bake" missions).

I began blogging over 25 years ago because when something got me really angry, I had to share it. I am sorry I have had so much bad news to share with you, gentle readers. But truth is stranger than fiction. And we cannot fall into the most subtle trap the deep state has set for us: psychic numbing. So I hope we can all learn to digest the horrors, then calm down and find a way to climb out of the mess we are in.

Hopefully the story of the Epstein network, which will dribble out for some time, will be the key to finally throwing the bums out. Along with the higher powers.