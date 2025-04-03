Several people asked me to explain the post a few days ago in which the UK government was seeking to hire “valuers”: employees who would assign a financial value to agricultural resources, which presumably the government would be taking by eminent domain. The government would then pay the farmer the assigned value of the property.

Here is what the offer said:

“We require a range of valuers to work on behalf of Government to value livestock, crops, agricultural plant, equipment and other similar assets. Valuations are required to enable Government to pay compensation to owners of animals, crops, equipment etc. when we order the destruction of their property. For example, we will order the culling of animals with diseases such as TB, avian influenza and foot and mouth. Our current agreements for the provision of agricultural valuation services come to an end in spring 2025.”

I was asked to put this in context. It is a very big context, imho. So I have been pondering how to best link this to the other things I have been writing about, and to things that other people are warning about.

This morning I decided to create some power-points that could provide the broadest context for what some people are concerned about, but do it very briefly, in the form of an outline. I am sure I have missed things, but it is a good start.

I followed the outline by building out just one example: FOOD, using slides I made for earlier talks. You could imagine that each of the 21 items in the outline could be built out in a similar way.

I have listed issues we should all be concerned about. We should be closely observing what our governments and institutions are doing to either centralize control and restrict our freedoms, or to expand our access to information and broaden our freedoms. So far, I believe the Trump administration has had a very positive effect in many of these areas, but there remains a great deal yet to be done.

PDF of this slide deck is below