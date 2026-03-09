What goes around, comes around
Regime change by force
Scott Ritter: Israel has started to see the regime change game played against itself. Iran today bombed Netanyahu’s house, it was set on fire, and Netanyahu’s brother was killed.
Ben Gvir, one of the two hardest-line (anti-Palestinian, most imperialist) members of the Knesset, was also bombed and is seriously injured and may not survive.
Scott Ritter makes the same claims at minute 20 of this video:
Wow, thanks for the update Meryl.
PS: have you been watching the court case against Albert Bourla, Bill Gates of hell, etc in Netherlands today?
Some of it was being posted live on rumble.
Sasha, Dr Sansone and others are there today to support the covid vax victims and the courageous attorney who stated boldly before the court - the shots were and are BIO WEAPONS.
This truly is a David vs Goliath situation - and an evil BEYOND comprehension.
Dr Francis Boyle would’ve confirmed it was a bioweapon - he WOULD know given his background. Unfortunately he suddenly died….may he RIP. Dr Sansone also had his support that it was a bioweapon -amplified. Gain of Function.
