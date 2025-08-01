Meryl’s CHAOS letter (Critical Health Analysis and OpinionS)

Meryl’s CHAOS letter (Critical Health Analysis and OpinionS)

Barbara Charis
17h

In regard to pesticides, they would be unnecessary, if the soil were composted and natural fertilizers were used. Pesticides not only kill pests that attack the crops, they kill organisms that are in the soil, which provide nutrients to the plants, which develop natural resistance, . Our farming system is broken. Petrochemical fertilizer and pesticides create unhealthy soil, which provides nothing of benefit to the crops, They have no resistance. Organic Farmers have lots of good information. It is too bad that the USDA knows nothing about agriculture, but promotes products to bring in money.

Mediocrates
16h

The quality of Australian agricultural produce is maintained at a high standard due to the oversight and action provided by comprehensive Biosecurity legislation. Australia is a net exporter of beef. All Australian beef products are responsibly labelled to confirm the farm (ranch) of origin and thus enable access to all details of on-farm practices. Recently the Australian Government submitted to a US import tariff threat and now allows importation of US marketed beef and beef products. This political decision has enraged Australian beef farmers (ranchers) who received little consultation. Australia's pristine agricultural industry now not only faces Trumps' 10% import tariff, extra market competition with cheap imported product, but also, more importantly, the "opening" of our agricultural industries to the risks associated with product marketed by USA but not produced by USA (eg; Mexico) where biosecurity measures do not meet those of Australia. Globalism over-rides common sense again.

