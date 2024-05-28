What is happening at WHO today?
Committee A is where the action is on the IHR and pandemic agreement
https://www.who.int/about/accountability/governance/world-health-assembly/seventy-seventh. click on Committee A on the right side of the screen
Several countries say the IHR amendments and pandemic treaty are interrelated and should be negotiated together. Some delegates say as one document, which will save time and resources. I missed earlier discussions as I listened to the Plenary
While the delegates pay some lip service to the pandemic agenda and need for nations to work together, I have not heard a single one so far talk about One Health or the PABS system. Nor the need for more surveillance and more control. Instead, we hear over and over about the need for equity and sharing of pandemic health products. Occasionally we hear about transparency. It is obvious that what the global south wants is entirely different than what the global north wants from this process, and that two disparate goals were forcibly joined together by the globalist cabal to try to gain/game their agenda.
I am pleased to report that co-chairs Ashley Bloomfield and Precious Matsoso do not seem pleased with the way things are going, while Chile speaks. They are no longer in control of the process, btw.
Peru just said we need equity solidarity, “one health approach” and “nothing is agreed until everything is agreed.” Delegates ask for more time.
NON-MEMBERS GAVI and the EU are given the opportunity to speak at the end. In half an hour the meeting will resume with many more stakeholders—non state actors. Who will we see coming out from behind the curtain, those who have been pulling the strings? It is 6 pm CET, noon ET now.
Hopefully, someone will tell this corrupt unelected evil 'tool' of the WEF that we've dispensed with their attempts to control the planet. The WHO is therefore terminated. We the people have spoken!
Most of us now realise these diseases have been modified by humans with ulterior motives. They use an innocuous-sounding process they water down as 'Gain of Function', is to deliberately maximise impact on humans. We have concluded from the enormous amount of evidence that the creation/launch of CoronaVirus back in late 2019 was deliberate and calculated.
We now know that G o F experiments maximise VIRUS impact upon humans. Here's why;
1. To justify experimental but highly profitable (UNSAFE & INEFFECTIVE) 'cures' from Pfizer, Moderna, etc, make enormous profits from, even though their useless and dangerous injections have proven Useless, sometimes DEADLY! They laughingly call their 'deadly' injected experimental jabs 'VACCINES'.
2. The World Economic Forum ( the 'Elite's' New World Order) make no secret of their belief that 'Global Warming' is caused by our planet being 'vastly over-populated'. The WEF's Elites believe that if half of the world's population is CULLED, Global Warming will start to reduce. They need most of us 'plebs' to be terminated. That's evidenced by the enormous number of injuries and DEATHS that follow the injected poisons supplied by Pfizer and others.
The most ridiculous part of this CULL is that the 'Experimental injections' have proven at best 'useless' - at worst DEADLY. Long-term vax issues are by design.
Most vax recipients that were not harmed or terminated by the deadly jab will now have a reduced LIFE EXPECTANCY.
Gates should also be forced to stop contaminating food with mRNA like (ribeye) steaks and fruits and veggies. There are no climate issues caused by cattle and bison except what they want us to believe.