https://www.who.int/about/accountability/governance/world-health-assembly/seventy-seventh. click on Committee A on the right side of the screen

Several countries say the IHR amendments and pandemic treaty are interrelated and should be negotiated together. Some delegates say as one document, which will save time and resources. I missed earlier discussions as I listened to the Plenary

While the delegates pay some lip service to the pandemic agenda and need for nations to work together, I have not heard a single one so far talk about One Health or the PABS system. Nor the need for more surveillance and more control. Instead, we hear over and over about the need for equity and sharing of pandemic health products. Occasionally we hear about transparency. It is obvious that what the global south wants is entirely different than what the global north wants from this process, and that two disparate goals were forcibly joined together by the globalist cabal to try to gain/game their agenda.

I am pleased to report that co-chairs Ashley Bloomfield and Precious Matsoso do not seem pleased with the way things are going, while Chile speaks. They are no longer in control of the process, btw.

Peru just said we need equity solidarity, “one health approach” and “nothing is agreed until everything is agreed.” Delegates ask for more time.

NON-MEMBERS GAVI and the EU are given the opportunity to speak at the end. In half an hour the meeting will resume with many more stakeholders—non state actors. Who will we see coming out from behind the curtain, those who have been pulling the strings? It is 6 pm CET, noon ET now.