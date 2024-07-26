What is self-amplifying mRNA?
And it is already being used in Japan and maybe soon in the US. It combines the unknown duration of effect of mRNA with the mutation-producing effects of nuclear DNA.
Here is what the Perplexity AI says. Note that it can be called self-amplifying DNA also:
Self-amplifying DNA refers to a type of DNA-based vaccine platform that combines elements of conventional DNA vaccines with the self-replicating capabilities of RNA viruses. Here are the key points about self-amplifying DNA:
Structure and components:
It is a circular double-stranded DNA molecule
Contains a strong promoter (e.g., human cytomegalovirus immediate early promoter)
Encodes viral replicase genes, typically from alphaviruses or flaviviruses. Includes the gene of interest (GOI) encoding the vaccine antigen
Mechanism of action:
After delivery into cells, the DNA is transcribed in the nucleus to produce self-amplifying RNA
This RNA is transported to the cytoplasm where it self-replicates and produces high levels of the antigen
The self-amplification process mimics viral infection, leading to sustained antigen production
Advantages:
Combines benefits of DNA vaccines (stability, ease of production) with self-amplifying RNA technology
Requires lower doses compared to conventional DNA or mRNA vaccines
Induces potent humoral and cellular immune responses
More stable than RNA, simplifying storage and distribution
Delivery methods:
Can be delivered as naked DNA, often using electroporation for improved cellular uptake
Can also be formulated with lipid nanoparticles (LNPs) for enhanced delivery
Applications:
Promising platform for rapid vaccine development against emerging infectious diseases
Potential for use in therapeutic cancer vaccines and other applications
Self-amplifying DNA, also referred to as DNA-launched replicons (DREPs), represents an innovative approach in vaccine technology that aims to combine the advantages of DNA vaccines with the potency of self-amplifying RNA systems.
How about ….JUST STOP WITH ALL OF THESE BIOWEAPONS UNDER THE GUISE OF ‘protection’ …JUST STOP.
Dr. Nass, You put this out there without comment which seems odd to me. The jargon of these types of vaccines is mostly incomprehensible to me. Does this platform come with all of the problems of SV40 enhancer, DNA fragment contaminants, toxic metal nanopartical adjuvants, does it have an off switch, etc??????????????? Are you looking for your followers to help figure these things out? That would be good.