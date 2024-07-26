Here is what the Perplexity AI says. Note that it can be called self-amplifying DNA also:

Self-amplifying DNA refers to a type of DNA-based vaccine platform that combines elements of conventional DNA vaccines with the self-replicating capabilities of RNA viruses. Here are the key points about self-amplifying DNA:

Structure and components: It is a circular double-stranded DNA molecule

Contains a strong promoter (e.g., human cytomegalovirus immediate early promoter)

Encodes viral replicase genes, typically from alphaviruses or flaviviruses. Includes the gene of interest (GOI) encoding the vaccine antigen

Mechanism of action: After delivery into cells, the DNA is transcribed in the nucleus to produce self-amplifying RNA

This RNA is transported to the cytoplasm where it self-replicates and produces high levels of the antigen

The self-amplification process mimics viral infection, leading to sustained antigen production

Advantages: Combines benefits of DNA vaccines ( stability, ease of production ) with self-amplifying RNA technology



Requires lower doses compared to conventional DNA or mRNA vaccines