What is the character of too many elected officials? Gonzales, Swalwell and now Fairfax
Today, ex-Lieut. Governor of Virginia Justin Fairfax killed self and wife
Do many go into politics to gain a shield that protects them from accountability for acting on their uncomfortable urges? Why have they been protected by their peers for many years? Why didn’t an affair with Chinese spy Fang Fang end the career of Swalwell years ago? Until accusations of drugging and rape he was on his way to being California’s next Governor. He ran for President briefly in 2020
https://www.nytimes.com/2026/04/16/us/virginia-lt-governor-justin-fairfax-murder-wife-suicide.html
Potential national figure. What does that mean in today’s real world? Is this really what we want?
He talked a good talk
He was appealing, charismatic
He was a good actor
He knew how to sidestep controversial issues
https://www.bbc.com/news/articles/c78rr9r4e5po
Drugged, raped and choked her. Thirty different accusers have come forward, and more than one suggested she was drugged. These are capital crimes, btw. And he appears to have been a serial abuser.
And what is it, with the sending of naked pictures of himself to women who are not his wife? Swalwell (D) is accused of this and Representative Tony Gonzales (R), who resigned Tuesday, demanded an employee send him naked photos of herself.
It seems the two parties agreed to get rid of one sexually abusive from each party to keep the House on an even keel.
Gonzales has been trying to hang on to his job for the past several months, but was jettisoned by the party finally. He had pressured a married femal staffer to have an affair with him. Eventually she committed suicide by setting herself on fire in her back yard in Uvalde, TX. But she was not the only staffer he pressured.
https://www.nytimes.com/2026/04/06/us/politics/tony-gonzales-sexual-texts-republicans.html
God has forgiven him! This is the talk of a sociopath, or worse. No remorse. And until now, no accountability.
Who are our elected leaders? What are their private lives like? Are they only there because someone has something bad on them, and can control their votes?
How do we get normal, decent human beings with no control file into office?
Ironically, the only people who should be in politics are the ones who do not want to be in politics. Our 5th District in VA had a very honorable representative, Robert Hurt, who quit after one term in disgust.
You ask excellent questions. As John Adams warned:
"Because We have no Government armed with Power capable of contending with human Passions unbridled by morality and Religion. Avarice, Ambition, Revenge or Gallantry, would break the strongest Cords of our Constitution as a Whale goes through a Net. Our Constitution was made only for a moral and religious people. It is wholly inadequate to the government of any other."