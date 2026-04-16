Do many go into politics to gain a shield that protects them from accountability for acting on their uncomfortable urges? Why have they been protected by their peers for many years? Why didn’t an affair with Chinese spy Fang Fang end the career of Swalwell years ago? Until accusations of drugging and rape he was on his way to being California’s next Governor. He ran for President briefly in 2020

https://www.nytimes.com/2026/04/16/us/virginia-lt-governor-justin-fairfax-murder-wife-suicide.html

Potential national figure. What does that mean in today’s real world? Is this really what we want?

He talked a good talk

He was appealing, charismatic

He was a good actor

He knew how to sidestep controversial issues

https://www.bbc.com/news/articles/c78rr9r4e5po

Drugged, raped and choked her. Thirty different accusers have come forward, and more than one suggested she was drugged. These are capital crimes, btw. And he appears to have been a serial abuser.

And what is it, with the sending of naked pictures of himself to women who are not his wife? Swalwell (D) is accused of this and Representative Tony Gonzales (R), who resigned Tuesday, demanded an employee send him naked photos of herself.

It seems the two parties agreed to get rid of one sexually abusive from each party to keep the House on an even keel.

Gonzales has been trying to hang on to his job for the past several months, but was jettisoned by the party finally. He had pressured a married femal staffer to have an affair with him. Eventually she committed suicide by setting herself on fire in her back yard in Uvalde, TX. But she was not the only staffer he pressured.

https://www.nytimes.com/2026/04/06/us/politics/tony-gonzales-sexual-texts-republicans.html

God has forgiven him! This is the talk of a sociopath, or worse. No remorse. And until now, no accountability.

Who are our elected leaders? What are their private lives like? Are they only there because someone has something bad on them, and can control their votes?

How do we get normal, decent human beings with no control file into office?