Meryl’s CHAOS letter (Critical Health Analysis and OpinionS)

Meryl’s CHAOS letter (Critical Health Analysis and OpinionS)

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Diane Weber's avatar
Diane Weber
4h

Ironically, the only people who should be in politics are the ones who do not want to be in politics. Our 5th District in VA had a very honorable representative, Robert Hurt, who quit after one term in disgust.

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Cathy's avatar
Cathy
4h

You ask excellent questions. As John Adams warned:

"Because We have no Government armed with Power capable of contending with human Passions unbridled by morality and Religion. Avarice, Ambition, Revenge or Gallantry, would break the strongest Cords of our Constitution as a Whale goes through a Net. Our Constitution was made only for a moral and religious people. It is wholly inadequate to the government of any other."

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