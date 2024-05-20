This 60+ pager was issued in late April, mentioned once before, but here is the whole thing in a nutshell

The US Government will be paying 100 countries to implement “pandemic preparedness” and this will include many of the awful provisions in the treaty and amendments, ho ho ho.

Similar language as the treaty: reduce regulations and give a liability shield to the vaccines produced without a license.

Even very poor nations will be urged to use the same strategies that wiped out most local production of meat animals in the US: required vaccinations of animals and inspection of every animal by the USDA in far-off facilities.

Build high containment labs, find and sequence pathogens, and pretend that low resource settings can safely handle them. Propagandize about vaccines.

Promise them everything but when push comes to shove, make the developing nations borrow $2 for every $1 you give them. Get them in a debt trap.

Fool the public of rich countries by creating more and more “charities” that tax dollars will be funneled to in support of the biosecurity agenda.

Like I said, everything will come under the purview of “Health.”

Such as censorship and propaganda.