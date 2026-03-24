Two weeks ago, I did a CHD-TV show with my friend Brook DeLorme about how we think about and emotionally respond to the Iran war. Still very relevant.

Tomorrow on CHD-TV at 10 am I will interview attorney, farmer and MAHA activist John Klar about his new book, The Coming Food Crisis.

This Thursday on CHD-TV at 10 am will be a prerecorded interview with the author of Escape Key, about how the elites developed a very specific playbook for how to bring about the New World Order—and they have employed the identical playbook for climate change, CBDCs, pandemic planning—you name it. Jeffrey Epstein had an important role in carrying out various aspects of this playbook. It is a fascinating subject.

Today I was on an important panel at the Heritage Foundation about Bayer’s crusade for a pesticide liability shield to rid itself of its enormous liability for glyphosate, and potential future liability for this and for its other dangerous products. Bayer has a lot to lose, because it is not only glyphosate that is at issue, but all the GMO seeds it sells that are “Roundup Ready”—that have been genetically engineered to resist glyphosate. Bayer bought Monsanto because Monsanto had cornered the seed market, not primarily to obtain glyphosate, whose patent had expired before the purchase. I will post a link to the video as soon as I get it.

It turns out (I was very surprised by this) that very few members of the public are aware of the pesticide liability shield issue, perhaps because it is so complicated and has so many moving parts. So buckle up, as it seems I am going to have to do some more articles on where things stand. Be aware that the Supreme Court will hear oral arguments on one version of the shield (state pre-emption in the Monsanto v. Durnell case) on April 27, and a big demonstration is planned for outside the court that day.

I also recorded a podcast with Heritage’s Jay Richards and Jennifer Gallardi today, and I really liked it. They are masterful interviewers, our discussion was very wide-ranging, and I think most of my readers will really enjoy it. Again, I will post the link when I get it. It was conducted in the most technologically sophisticated and smallest studio I have ever been in.

The last weekend in May I will be speaking at a World Council for Health conference in Providence, Rhode Island.

The last weekend in September I will be speaking at the Brownstone annual weekend at Joel Salatin’s farm in Virginia. More on these events as they come closer.