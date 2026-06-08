https://live.childrenshealthdefense.org/chd-tv/shows/good-morning-chd/9/11-controlled-demolition/

9/11: Controlled Demolition?

In this science-focused interview, anesthesiologist and International Center for 911 Justice science advisor Dr. Madhava Setty joins Dr. Meryl Nass to examine the collapse of the World Trade Center Twin Towers and Building 7 on September 11, 2001. Using undisputed video footage, mainstream media reports from the day, and official NIST documents, Dr. Setty breaks down:

-Why the buildings’ near-freefall collapse and total pulverization defy Newton’s laws of motion and gravitational collapse

-Evidence of explosions reported by firefighters, media, and witnesses

-Building 7’s symmetrical collapse despite no plane impact

-The broader implications for understanding false flags, media narratives, and government accountability