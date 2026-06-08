What really happened to the twin towers on 9/11/2001? My interview with Madhava Setty, MIT engineering graduate and MD.
https://live.childrenshealthdefense.org/chd-tv/shows/good-morning-chd/9/11-controlled-demolition/
9/11: Controlled Demolition?
In this science-focused interview, anesthesiologist and International Center for 911 Justice science advisor Dr. Madhava Setty joins Dr. Meryl Nass to examine the collapse of the World Trade Center Twin Towers and Building 7 on September 11, 2001. Using undisputed video footage, mainstream media reports from the day, and official NIST documents, Dr. Setty breaks down:
-Why the buildings’ near-freefall collapse and total pulverization defy Newton’s laws of motion and gravitational collapse
-Evidence of explosions reported by firefighters, media, and witnesses
-Building 7’s symmetrical collapse despite no plane impact
-The broader implications for understanding false flags, media narratives, and government accountability
As I watched the first tower fall on that fateful day, I was eating cereal. As the tower imploded, I jabbed my finger at the TV, milk dribbling down my chin, and said "THAT is a controlled demolition." Building two collapsed, process repeated -- without the chin milk. Then the third building was also professionally demolished. Right in front of our eyes, plain as day, and still the denial. There is no other way to explain those buildings falling but a controlled demolition, at least if one uses "real science."
I so love following you! You’re so down to earth and have more common sense than most! So yes, you’re both discussing the subject of the two towers that were actually hit by the planes… but how do they explain the collapse of the building that wasn’t hit by a plane? (I believe it was building #7, which supposedly held a lot of important government documents??!!). *actually I might have to come back to edit this, because I’m not completely done watching…
Okie doke, you’re covering it! So I actually DID watch a documentary that showed quick systematic flashes in the corners of the buildings that demonstrated that this was indeed actually done as a controlled demolition project.
It’s VERY sad that we, the American people are so very disposable when it comes to their power games….and to create enough division to promote enough hatred to support their money making wars at the expense of innocent human lives
Thank you both for bringing this up to (hopefully) wake up some more of the ppl that believe the government has nothing but our best interests at heart …