Meryl’s CHAOS letter (Critical Health Analysis and OpinionS)

Meryl’s CHAOS letter (Critical Health Analysis and OpinionS)

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John Klar's avatar
John Klar
6h

As I watched the first tower fall on that fateful day, I was eating cereal. As the tower imploded, I jabbed my finger at the TV, milk dribbling down my chin, and said "THAT is a controlled demolition." Building two collapsed, process repeated -- without the chin milk. Then the third building was also professionally demolished. Right in front of our eyes, plain as day, and still the denial. There is no other way to explain those buildings falling but a controlled demolition, at least if one uses "real science."

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Evelyne's avatar
Evelyne
6hEdited

I so love following you! You’re so down to earth and have more common sense than most! So yes, you’re both discussing the subject of the two towers that were actually hit by the planes… but how do they explain the collapse of the building that wasn’t hit by a plane? (I believe it was building #7, which supposedly held a lot of important government documents??!!). *actually I might have to come back to edit this, because I’m not completely done watching…

Okie doke, you’re covering it! So I actually DID watch a documentary that showed quick systematic flashes in the corners of the buildings that demonstrated that this was indeed actually done as a controlled demolition project.

It’s VERY sad that we, the American people are so very disposable when it comes to their power games….and to create enough division to promote enough hatred to support their money making wars at the expense of innocent human lives

Thank you both for bringing this up to (hopefully) wake up some more of the ppl that believe the government has nothing but our best interests at heart …

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