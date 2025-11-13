Since September 13 I have travelled to Hillsdale, NY; Churchtown NY; Tennessee; Ohio; Atlanta; Salt Lake City; Austin, TX; and Washington, DC. I also gave talks in Bangor, Maine and Ellsworth, Maine.

I am so tired. Caught a 5:23 am flight yesterday, drove to the airport on black ice, and arrived home again from DC at about 1 am today.

The ability to share information was extraordinary. The networking was fabulous. The events were unmissable—really really special. The energy at CHD’s Austin meeting was like nothing I have ever seen before. Everyone was on a high. Being with so many kind, like-minded people and such wonderful topics and speakers was exhilarating. Meeting so many long-lost friends, and making new ones! These events give us energy to keep battling in the ongoing war on us.

Steve Bannon, Sen. Rand Paul and Sen. Ron Johnson did not make it. The Senators had to vote to reopen the government.

While people not getting paid is certainly a problem, no one talked about that fact that everyone who was on furlough will get back pay and so the gist of the matter is that they just received a 7 week paid vacation. At the expense of us. Which is what has always happened with the repetitive, theatrical government shutdowns.

And why was it ended? Because the BUSINESS and POLITICAL class were starting to be inconvenienced by flight cancellations.

The farm crisis is dire. But so is the electronic ID-electronic money crisis, which is rolling out now in Europe. How about the surveillance crisis, where you get sent to jail for posts on X, now happening in England?

Maybe I should be talking about all these things together? They are all necessary parts of the control grid that is tightening around us. Hope to hear your thoughts.

Should I be mapping out a new strategy to end the Great Reset? Should I be expanding into other peoples’ areas of expertise or stay in my lane? The Great Reset continues to advance, our Congress and administration are not moving in the right directions. What do the PEOPLE need to be doing?

Seeking your feedback.