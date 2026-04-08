Meryl’s CHAOS letter (Critical Health Analysis and OpinionS)

Meryl’s CHAOS letter (Critical Health Analysis and OpinionS)

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Jon Olsen's avatar
Jon Olsen
4h

Anyone have a source for tar? We can get feathers from chicken processing plants. Time to bring out that punishment from the olden days. Only half joking!

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Dave Scrimshaw's avatar
Dave Scrimshaw
3h

"you don’t need to convince the public to fund a war if you can build a system that funds itself automatically" --- Isn't that what government does?

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