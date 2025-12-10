What you can do regarding the cell tower bills and getting rid of COVID mRNA vaccines
One petition to sign and one comment to make
Tell Congress what you think about those cell towers they want installed everywhere, with no concern for environmental impact or the health of citizens, using your tax dollars. Consider asking why so many voted for these measures in Committee.
Point out that this is a Tenth Amendment issue: the Constitution reserves the right of state and local authorities and the people to make decisions of this type, and Congressmembers have to right to supercede Constitutional limits.
Here is CHD’s petition on this matter, which I wrote about here two days ago.
https://childrenshealthdefense.org/community/tell-congress-amend-six-bills-that-would-force-more-cell-towers-into-our-neighborhoods/
CDC has filed a Citizen Petition to FDA to revoke the licenses for all Pfizer/BioNTech and Moderna COVID vaccines and is calling for hundreds of thousands of people to submit comments about this to the FDA docket. Click on “Comment” at the link below and feel free to include how the vaccine has affected your family or those you know. Your responses will provide the support FDA leaders need to get rid of them.
https://www.regulations.gov/document/FDA-2025-P-6831-0001
Read all about it here:
I’m very concerned about NJ’s “stick it to Trump/RFK” new legislation to ignore CDC guidelines on vaccines and allow mandates. Does anyone have any insight on this?
I get the impression you believe we live in a democracy.