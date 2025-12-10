Tell Congress what you think about those cell towers they want installed everywhere, with no concern for environmental impact or the health of citizens, using your tax dollars. Consider asking why so many voted for these measures in Committee.

Point out that this is a Tenth Amendment issue: the Constitution reserves the right of state and local authorities and the people to make decisions of this type, and Congressmembers have to right to supercede Constitutional limits.

Here is CHD’s petition on this matter, which I wrote about here two days ago.