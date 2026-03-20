What's new re the War?
From today’s NYT:
And if you believe that, tell me why the stock market crashed over a trillion dollars today.
Brokers running for the exits. They have to sell everything to keep up with margin calls. Plus, they expect a major downturn in the world’s economy. Is that actually part of the plan? So the globalists can build it back better in their image?
Joe Kent knew in his heart and conscience what the honorable and moral thing to do was.
He did the honorable and moral thing.
He will die some day, but he will not die regretting that choice of action.
Joe Kent on The Tucker Carlson Show:
Tucker: "Iran poses no imminent threat to our nation... how did you reach that conclusion?"
Kent: "The President, Secretary of State, and Speaker all said the attack was carried out because the Israelis were about to strike. https://x.com/MyLordBebo/status/2034404047327793540
Joe Kent's Patriotic Service
The man who spent 20 years of his life fighting America's forever wars in the Middle East and lost his wife to an ISIS attack is vilified by "puffy petulant" policy wonks who never served a day. https://www.thefocalpoints.com/p/joe-kents-patriotic-service
This is very interesting:
Zionism's Biggest MISTAKE In 300 Years. End Of Project. | Profs. J. Sachs & Y. Rabkin 39:54
¨For decades Israel pretended to be an innocent country established after the horrors of the holocaust for the protection of the Jews. Turns out, it was all a lie. The zionist project is much older and has little to do with the wishes of the Jews when it was established. Inherently a christian doctrine, Zionism was always a plan to resettle the jews of Europe even against their will and to dominate West Asia in the process. Today, prof. Jeffrey Sachs and prof. Yakov Rabkin are discussing the past and the future of a racist settler-colonial political project that has become so violent in the past decade that the entire world now sees it for what it is. An irredeemable political sin...¨
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=evtMRyCWBo8