Meryl’s CHAOS letter (Critical Health Analysis and OpinionS)

Charlie Stephens
6h

I think Mr. Miller's assertions are spot on, as far as they go. Divide and conquer has been an authoritarian strategy for millennia, because in general it works. And it seems to me a majority in the West are still seeing our daily events through a right-left, liberal-conservative, Christian-Muslim, or a host of other oppositional labels, all given to us by those running the psyops. Years ago, after studying the West's economic and governance systems and the historical outcomes generated by these systems for many years, it finally dawned on me that the people running the West are simply gangsters - organized crime. Further study traced the origins of the current crime syndicate back hundreds of years. It's been run out of the City of London, and then Wall Street, for several hundred years. They're in control because they commandeered the privilege of credit creation, ultimately using the wealth generated to buy up control of whole countries. They lost control of their American colonies in our Revolutionary War. It took them several attempts (the First Bank of the United States, the Second Bank of the United States, supporting the Confederacy in the American Civil War and assassinating Abraham Lincoln), and their coup d'etat was finally successful on December 23rd, 1913 when they took control of monetary policy with their ownership of the Federal Reserve System. They attempted to take control of the entire government with a military coup in 1933, but were turned in to Congress (the records from those hearings are still secret). They founded the CIA after creating the OSS during WW2. The CIA, allied with MI6 and Mossad, are their enforcers. When an American president says "hand over the loot or we'll wreck your country," it's the CIA (the jackals, as John Perkins called them) that leads the destruction (as in Chile in 1973, and dozens of other countries). If that doesn't work, they send in the military (e.g., Libya in 2011). These trillionaires aren't left or right or liberal or conservative or anything else. They're criminals. They don't believe the rule of law applies to them, and with good reason, given what they've gotten away with over the last couple of centuries. They're psychopathic gangsters, with no limits on their greed and determination to control it all. As it is, they control both of our major political parties, all of our important public institutions, our economy, and what we believe it true. If we can't properly identify the enemy, we'll never win the war that they've declared on us.

James Lord
6h

Mike Benz has had multiple sit-downs with Tucker Carlson over the last couple of years. In a recent one, perhaps the most recent, he spent some time on Soros, IC, NGOs. My takeaway was that it's hard to tell where one ends and the other begins.

Benz, as I understand him, seems to frame the administrative state's ultimately agenda as the preservation of its own hegemony. But I have trouble meeting him there. Everything I see is the undermining of the constitutional republic, and an eventual handoff to supranational/internationalist authority; the IHR/Pandemic treaty being a salient illustration.

Is there rot on the right? Of course. But it's not 100% rotten, as I see unanimous betrayal from the Democrats, and I still cling to the notion that they are on the Left. There is no one, no one at all, whom I count from that side as a strong advocate for country and constituent.

Is it being driven from above? Of course. The globalist psychopaths at least have the courtesy to announce their plans from the Davos stage. And when dissenters repeat the globalists' own words back to them, dissenters are reliably ignored or dismissed as conspiracy theorists.

