Today I received two official letters, from the DHHS Office of the Inspector General and one from the Massachusetts Board of Registration in Medicine. Both are dated last Thursday, January 23, the 4th day of the Trump administration. Trump fired 17 Inspector Generals the following day. Was this a final middle finger from the Biden administration to me as it was going out the door?

I love Tina Turner, who like Trump was a master of the comeback, so here she is, singing “What’s Love Got to Do With It?”

The first letter I opened says the OIG is considering excluding me from accepting payments from any federal health insurance programs: Medicare, Medicaid and TRICARE, because my license was suspended in one state. This is a way to destroy the career of doctors who have licenses in multiple states, and are still practicing. No one will hire you if you are sanctioned by these programs, which pay for most US healthcare costs. (I am not practicing in any other states so this is moot for me, but it is a way to destroy any doctors the system wants to punish.)

My license was suspended over 3 years ago, but they are only now going to destroy my ability to practice anywhere in the US?

The second letter was more positive. It said that the Massachusetts Board of Medicine, where I have not lived nor held a license since 1999 (and despite their claim of an inchoate right, they have no real jurisdiction over me) has decided not to discipline me, after their investigator recommended they discipline me a year ago.

I wrote an amusing send-up of the Massachusetts’ Boards’ efforts when they threatened to impose “discipline” on me a year ago—really, the height of woke hatefulness, since I have absolutely nothing to do with their state. Why is wokeness, allegedly a culture obsessed with fairness for all races and genders, so taken with gratuitous score-settling and vengeance?

Below is my take on Massachusetts’ threat to me, and today’s letter from Massachusetts. Click on “Inchoate” for the story.

Thank you, President Trump, for turning this ship around, just as it was about to hit the rocks. Just in time.