Meryl’s CHAOS Newsletter

Meryl’s CHAOS Newsletter

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
James Lord's avatar
James Lord
11m

One hundred and sixty-six million birds. One hundred and sixty-six MILLION birds. Hatched, housed, fed, watered, slaughtered, wasted. Our government at work. Our sinister, sinister government at work.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
OnTheJump's avatar
OnTheJump
17m

Imagine how bad the Bird Flu would have been under Harris ?

Hell, we would have likely been in "lockdown" right now if....

Aarrgghhh - 😱 perish the thought.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
3 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Meryl Nass
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture