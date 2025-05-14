Not a single American has gotten bird flu, according to CDC, since Trump took office.

And hardly any chickens have been culled since Brooke Rollins took over as USDA Secretary. Well, about 10% as many as under Biden.

Here we were in February when she came into office. There had been 166 million poultry culled and about 10 million per month during the final months of the Biden administration.

Almost 3 months later and there have been only 3 million culled since she took office.

It seems like it is a good thing that so many USDA animal disease staff have left under Trump—less horsing around to seek out cases.

The media would have us believe we are missing cases, and the drop in USDA employees is risking our lives.

But if that were true and we were missing loads of sick chickens and cows, wouldn’t people be coming down with bird flu who had contact with the sick animals?? But no human has been diagnosed with bird flu since Biden left office. How very extraordinary. Maybe federal employees are no longer beating the bushes to find cases so they can issue press releases on the dire threat every couple of days?

Could it really have been a fake bird flu pandemic? A real virus, but there are lots of viruses and we ignore 99% of them, and if we simply ignored bird flu, maybe there would be nothing to worry about? We just spent at least $1.5 Billion managing…something… And giving out tamiflu.

The media are NOT letting go this easily. Look, look! More viruses! Be very afraid.