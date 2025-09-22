Meryl’s CHAOS letter (Critical Health Analysis and OpinionS)

Meryl’s CHAOS letter (Critical Health Analysis and OpinionS)

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Barbara Charis's avatar
Barbara Charis
15h

Just wrote an email to the rep for our district...and gave her information on this Liability Shield in the Appropriations Bill...I wrote how dangerous it was to the people, the farmers and our precious soil. I send daily messages through Numbers USA to the rep and senators. Everyone needs to bombard their representatives with info and let them know their food is being contaminated with pesticides, too. I did nutritIonal consultations for 30 years and had a blackboard in my office that said PESTICIDES are POISON! I handed out literature to everyone, about pesticides and all of the other dangers we were facing in our daily lives.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
2 replies
TomL's avatar
TomL
11h

Imagine the worst. Corporations such as "Bayer" are like station wagon sized carp with no known predators. The American corporate greed will destroy this country unless we successfully fight back.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
18 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Meryl Nass
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture